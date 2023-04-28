English Finnish

INVESTOR NEWS 28 APRIL 2023 AT 13:00 EET

NoHo Partners Plc's Q1 2023 Interim Report briefing on 9 May 2023 at 10 EET at Restaurant Maxine

NoHo Partners Plc publishes its Interim Report for 1 January – 31 December 2023 on Tuesday 9 May 2023 approximately at 8:00 EET, after which it will be available at www.noho.fi/en.

A briefing for the media, analysts and investors will be organized on the same day at 10:00 EET at the restaurant Maxine (Urho Kekkosen katu 1, 6. krs, Helsinki).

At the event, NoHo Partners’ CEO Aku Vikström will present the company’s financial performance, key events, the current state of business and the outlook.

The briefing is also accessible over a live webcast at https://noho.videosync.fi/q1-2023-result. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions online. The briefing will be held in Finnish. The recording of the briefing shall be available on the company’s website later on the same day.

Breakfast will be served on the venue starting at 9:30 EET. Please register to the event by email to ir@noho.fi no later than by 5 May 2023.

Welcome!

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Aasia, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve a turnover of EUR 400 million by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.