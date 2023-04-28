Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing by 12.2% On a Year-Over-Year Basis

| Source: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Hauppauge, New York, UNITED STATES

Total Deposits Increased by $316 Million Versus Year-End 2022

Results Marked By Prudent Expense Control and Increases in Liquidity and Risk-Based Regulatory Capital Ratios

Announces Hiring of 4 Deposit Focused Groups, Capitalizing on Recent Market Disruption

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $35.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, or $0.92 per diluted common share, compared to $32.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 or $0.82 per diluted common share.

Kevin M. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Despite the volatile environment in the first quarter, including the failure of two sizable banks, Dime increased earnings per share by 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Importantly, we grew deposits, and increased our on balance sheet liquidity and regulatory capital ratios versus year-end levels. The granularity of our deposit base is evidenced by non-insured deposits (excludes deposits with pass through insurance and collateralized deposits) representing only 30% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter. Our business model is that of a plain-vanilla community commercial bank and we are well positioned to continue growing our franchise one relationship at a time."

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, stated, “The recent disruption in our marketplace caused by the failure of a local competitor has provided a significant opportunity for Dime to grow our deposit franchise. We are pleased to announce that over the course of the last few weeks we have hired four seasoned deposit-focused Groups, who were previously employed with Signature Bank.”

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023 Included:

  • Cash and due from banks was $663 million at the end of the first quarter, representing a $494 million increase versus year-end. Cash and total securities, as a percent of total assets, was 15.9% at the end of the first quarter, compared to 12.9% at year-end;
  • The ratio of average non-interest bearing deposits to average total deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 32%, compared to 36% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Total loans held for investment, net, increased by $170 million or 6% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
  • Total Business Loans increased by $47 million or 8.6% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
  • Non-interest expense to average assets improved to 1.41% for the first quarter, compared to 1.56% for the prior quarter and 1.64% for the year-ago quarter;
  • Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due and accruing declining by 8% versus the linked quarter and representing only 0.23% of total assets as of March 31, 2023; and
  • The Company’s Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio of 10.39% was 16 basis points higher than year-end levels.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $85.8 million compared to $89.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

            
(Dollars in thousands) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 
Net interest income $ 85,752  $96,804  $89,109  
Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")   586   (390)  (50) 
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) $ 86,338  $96,414  $89,059  
            
Average interest-earning assets $ 12,685,235  $12,198,905  $11,333,805  
            
NIM (1)   2.74 %   3.15 % 3.19 %
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)   2.76 %   3.14 % 3.19 %


(1) NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2) Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PAA loans divided by average interest-earning assets.


Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”)(1) on the total loan portfolio was 4.96% at March 31, 2023, a 20 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2022.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.

                    
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 
(Dollars in thousands)    Balance    WAR    Balance    WAR    Balance    WAR 
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                   
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") $ 1,072,860   7.53%  $1,065,916  7.00%$888,056  4.19%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate   1,180,386   5.40  1,140,145  5.16  1,016,804  4.04 
Business loans   2,253,246   6.41  2,206,061  6.05  1,904,860  4.11 
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment   799,321   4.06  773,321  3.96  669,099  3.53 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)   4,118,439   4.23  4,026,826  4.08  3,371,267  3.56 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   3,330,582   4.85  3,317,485  4.68  2,930,114  3.73 
Acquisition, development, and construction   221,015   8.62  229,663  8.19  329,349  4.63 
Other loans   7,172   11.03  7,679  10.22  12,207  6.52 
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans   10,729,775   4.96  10,561,035  4.76  9,216,896  3.77 
PPP loans   2,070   1.00  5,796  1.00  32,953  1.00 
Total loans held for investment, including PPP loans $ 10,731,845   4.96%  $10,566,831  4.76%$9,249,849  3.76%


(1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total amount of loans in the category.
(2) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.


Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

             
   
(Dollars in millions) Q1 2023 Q4 2022    Q1 2022
Loan originations $ 351.9  $638.3  $480.4 


Deposits

Period end total deposits at March 31, 2023 were $10.57 billion, compared to $10.25 billion at December 31, 2022. The ratio of non-insured deposits (excluding deposits with pass through insurance and collateralized deposits) to total deposits was 30% at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $9.0 million during the first quarter of 2023, $9.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $7.2 million during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of $1.4 million of net loss on sale of securities and other assets, non-interest income for the first quarter would have been $10.4 million. CEO O’Connor stated, “We had a strong first quarter for non-interest income, driven by increases in customer-related loan swap revenue.”

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $47.5 million during the first quarter of 2023, $50.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $49.9 million during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $47.1 million during the first quarter of 2023, $50.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $49.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.41% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 1.56% during the linked quarter and 1.64% for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.40% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 1.55% during the linked quarter and 1.62% for the first quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 50.1% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 47.7% during the linked quarter and 51.8% during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, amortization of other intangible assets and the net loss on sale of securities and other assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 48.9% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 47.3% during the linked quarter and 51.2% during the first quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 26.8%, compared to 27.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 28.1% for the first quarter of 2022.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2023 were $31.5 million, 8% lower than the prior quarter.

A credit loss recovery of $3.6 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2023, compared to a credit loss provision of $0.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and a credit loss recovery of $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2022. The credit loss recovery in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily associated with a reduction in reserves on pooled Purchased Credit Deteriorated ("PCD”) loans that were acquired as part of the Company’s merger of equals transaction in 2021.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of March 31, 2023.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 24,813 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price of $29.33 per share.

Dividends per common share were $0.24 during the first quarter of 2023.

On March 9, 2023, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared that the next quarterly cash dividend payable on April 24, 2023 (to common stockholders of record as of April 17, 2023) would be $0.25 per share. The dividend increase reflects Dime’s strong financial position.

Book value per common share was $27.70 at March 31, 2023 compared to $27.30 at December 31, 2022.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $23.52 at March 31, 2023 compared to $23.09 at December 31, 2022. Excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive loss, the adjusted tangible common book value per share was $26.06 at March 31, 2023 compared to $25.54 at December 31, 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, April 28, 2023, during which CEO O’Connor will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2023 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only) and archived for a period of one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/220992518.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:
   
United States: 1-833-470-1428
International: +1-929-526-1599
Access code: 136939
   
Telephone Replay:
   
A recording will be available until Friday, May 12, 2023.
   
United States: 1-866-813-9403
International: +44-204-525-0658
Access code: 385978


ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio- economic conditions, including conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and any other public health emergency, international conflict, inflation, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy 
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer 
718-782-6200 extension 5909 



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
       UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION   
(In thousands)
          
     March 31,     December 31,     March 31, 
  2023
 2022
 2022
Assets:           
Cash and due from banks $ 663,132  $169,297  $432,994 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   926,812   950,587   1,277,036 
Securities held-to-maturity   605,642   585,798   383,922 
Loans held for sale   2,171      17,053 
Loans held for investment, net:          
C&I   1,072,860   1,065,916   888,056 
Owner-occupied commercial real estate   1,180,386   1,140,145   1,016,804 
Total business loans   2,253,246   2,206,061   1,904,860 
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment   799,321   773,321   669,099 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2)   4,118,439   4,026,826   3,371,267 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   3,330,582   3,317,485   2,930,114 
Acquisition, development, and construction   221,015   229,663   329,349 
Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans   2,070   5,796   32,953 
Other loans   7,172   7,679   12,207 
Allowance for credit losses   (78,335)  (83,507)  (79,615)
Total loans held for investment, net   10,653,510   10,483,324   9,170,234 
Premises and fixed assets, net   45,863   46,749   49,940 
Premises held for sale        556 
Restricted stock   105,258   88,745   38,898 
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")   335,455   333,292   297,628 
Goodwill   155,797   155,797   155,797 
Other intangible assets   6,107   6,484   7,776 
Operating lease assets   57,204   57,857   61,467 
Derivative assets   130,294   154,485   71,826 
Accrued interest receivable   49,926   48,561   38,456 
Other assets   104,553   108,945   74,662 
Total assets $ 13,841,724  $13,189,921  $12,078,245 
Liabilities:          
Non-interest-bearing checking $ 3,122,245  $3,519,218  $3,953,627 
Interest-bearing checking   908,988   827,454   902,360 
Savings   2,333,445   2,260,101   1,376,092 
Money market   2,686,290   2,532,270   3,416,249 
Certificates of deposit   1,519,267   1,115,364   781,775 
Total deposits   10,570,235   10,254,407   10,430,103 
FHLBNY advances   1,498,000   1,131,000   50,000 
Other short-term borrowings   2,068   1,360   2,853 
Subordinated debt, net   200,261   200,283   197,050 
Derivative cash collateral   120,680   153,040   64,450 
Operating lease liabilities   59,757   60,340   63,600 
Derivative liabilities   115,568   137,335   60,586 
Other liabilities   83,902   82,573   54,316 
Total liabilities   12,650,471   12,020,338   10,922,958 
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock, Series A   116,569   116,569   116,569 
Common stock   416   416   416 
Additional paid-in capital   493,801   495,410   494,969 
Retained earnings   789,010   762,762   677,990 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes   (98,638)  (94,379)  (49,380)
Unearned equity awards   (13,468)  (8,078)  (10,562)
Treasury stock, at cost   (96,437)  (103,117)  (74,715)
Total stockholders' equity   1,191,253   1,169,583   1,155,287 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,841,724  $13,189,921  $12,078,245 


(1) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
          
  Three Months Ended
     March 31,     December 31,     March 31, 
  2023 2022 2022
Interest income:          
Loans $ 128,439  $120,773 $86,420 
Securities   8,431   7,652  7,131 
Other short-term investments   3,802   1,444  368 
Total interest income   140,672   129,869  93,919 
Interest expense:          
Deposits and escrow   37,272   22,017  2,531 
Borrowed funds   16,171   9,783  2,278 
Derivative cash collateral   1,477   1,265  1 
Total interest expense   54,920   33,065  4,810 
Net interest income   85,752   96,804  89,109 
(Recovery) provision for credit losses   (3,648)  335  (1,592)
Net interest income after (recovery) provision   89,400   96,469  90,701 
Non-interest income:          
Service charges and other fees   3,814   3,945  4,058 
Title fees   292   453  421 
Loan level derivative income   3,133   1,397  6 
BOLI income   2,163   2,187  1,839 
Gain on sale of SBA loans   516   621  242 
Gain on sale of residential loans   48   55  148 
Net loss on sale of securities and other assets   (1,447)     
Other   482   809  489 
Total non-interest income   9,001   9,467  7,203 
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   26,634   31,632  30,834 
Severance   25   5   
Occupancy and equipment   7,373   7,356  7,584 
Data processing costs   4,238   4,023  3,805 
Marketing   1,449   1,559  1,295 
Professional services   1,923   1,831  2,094 
Federal deposit insurance premiums   1,873   800  1,150 
Amortization of other intangible assets   377   431  586 
Other   3,583   3,065  2,540 
Total non-interest expense   47,475   50,702  49,888 
Income before taxes   50,926   55,234  48,016 
Income tax expense   13,623   15,175  13,485 
Net income   37,303   40,059  34,531 
Preferred stock dividends   1,821   1,821  1,821 
Net income available to common stockholders $ 35,482  $38,238 $32,710 
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):          
Basic $ 0.92  $0.99 $0.82 
Diluted $ 0.92  $0.99 $0.82 
          
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS   38,151,465   38,123,221  39,251,246 



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
           
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     
  2023 2022 2022 
Per Share Data:          
Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.92 $0.99 $0.82 
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.24  0.24  0.24 
Book value per common share   27.70  27.30  26.32 
Tangible common book value per share (1)   23.52  23.09  22.18 
Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (1)   26.06  25.54  23.43 
Common shares outstanding   38,804  38,573  39,460 
Dividend payout ratio   26.09%   24.24% 29.27%
           
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):           
Return on average assets   1.11%   1.23% 1.13%
Return on average equity   12.50  13.72  11.53 
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   15.62  17.34  14.44 
Net interest margin   2.74  3.15  3.19 
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.41  1.56  1.64 
Efficiency ratio (1)   50.1  47.7  51.8 
Effective tax rate   26.75  27.47  28.08 
           
Balance Sheet Data:           
Average assets $ 13,449,746 $12,985,203 $12,199,721 
Average interest-earning assets   12,685,235  12,198,905  11,333,805 
Average tangible common equity (1)   914,994  888,973  916,971 
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period   101.5  103.0  88.7 
           
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   6.67%   6.84% 7.35%
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)   7.39  7.56  7.76 
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   7.52  7.73  8.32 
Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)   8.25  8.46  8.74 
Tier 1 common equity ratio   9.32  9.15  9.56 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.39  10.23  10.76 
Total risk-based capital ratio   12.98  12.89  13.48 
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.43  8.53  8.65 
CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2)   554  554  519 
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans   0.73  0.79  0.86 
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans   248.34  243.91  221.39 
           


(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2) The CRE consolidated concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. March 31, 2023 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(3) March 31, 2023 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 
                    Average             Average          Average 
  Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ 
  Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                            
Interest-earning assets:                            
Real estate loans $ 9,560,755 $ 109,589  4.65%  $9,370,045 $104,218 4.41%$8,296,732 $76,437 3.74%
Commercial and industrial loans   1,045,048   18,735  7.27  957,151  16,430 6.81  916,090  9,786 4.33 
Other loans   7,550   115  6.18  8,269  125 6.00  15,658  197 5.10 
Securities   1,699,846   8,431  2.01  1,663,969  7,652 1.82  1,726,189  7,131 1.68 
Other short-term investments   372,036   3,802  4.14  199,471  1,444 2.87  379,136  368 0.39 
Total interest-earning assets   12,685,235   140,672  4.50%   12,198,905  129,869 4.22% 11,333,805  93,919 3.36%
Non-interest-earning assets   764,511         786,298       865,916      
Total assets $ 13,449,746        $12,985,203      $12,199,721      
                          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Interest-bearing checking $ 843,108 $ 1,523  0.73%  $845,530 $1,174 0.55%$870,889 $367 0.17%
Money market   2,699,640   13,849  2.08  2,469,177  6,620 1.06  3,632,438  973 0.11 
Savings   2,327,126   14,599  2.54  2,234,968  9,889 1.76  1,256,701  207 0.07 
Certificates of deposit   1,167,736   7,301  2.54  1,063,053  4,334 1.62  824,883  984 0.48 
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,037,610   37,272  2.15  6,612,728  22,017 1.32  6,584,911  2,531 0.16 
FHLBNY advances   1,255,700   13,500  4.36  724,902  6,383 3.49  33,889  77 0.92 
Subordinated debt, net   200,276   2,553  5.17  200,298  2,553 5.06  197,080  2,201 4.53 
Other short-term borrowings   11,827   118  4.05  90,275  847 3.72  2,459    
Total borrowings   1,467,803   16,171  4.47  1,015,475  9,783 3.82  233,428  2,278 3.96 
Derivative cash collateral   135,641   1,477  4.42  157,898  1,265 3.18  14,335  1  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,641,054   54,920  2.58%   7,786,101  33,065 1.68% 6,832,674  4,810 0.29%
Non-interest-bearing checking   3,341,707         3,755,395       3,979,741      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   273,281         275,636       189,843      
Total liabilities   12,256,042         11,817,132       11,002,258      
Stockholders' equity   1,193,704         1,168,071       1,197,463      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,449,746        $12,985,203      $12,199,721      
Net interest income     $ 85,752       $96,804      $89,109   
Net interest rate spread          1.92%        2.54%      3.07%
Net interest margin          2.74%        3.15%        3.19%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) $ 10,379,317 $ 37,272  1.46%  $10,368,123 $22,017 0.84%$10,564,652 $2,531 0.10%



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
          
     At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,     December 31,     March 31, 
Asset Quality Detail 2023
 2022
 2022
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")          
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 2,808  $3,203  $5,241 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use         
Commercial real estate   8,068   8,332   4,972 
Acquisition, development, and construction   657   657   665 
C&I   19,912   21,946   25,000 
Other   99   99   84 
Total Non-accrual loans $ 31,544  $34,237  $35,962 
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 31,544  $34,237  $35,962 
          
Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")          
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $  $  $341 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use         
Commercial real estate         
Acquisition, development, and construction         
C&I        839 
Other         
90+ Delinquent $  $  $1,180 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $ 31,544  $34,237  $37,142 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets  0.23%   0.26%   0.31% 
Net charge-offs ("NCOs") $ 1,541  $185  $2,583 
NCOs / Average loans (1)  0.06%   0.01%   0.11% 


(1) Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with severance:  

             
  Three Months Ended
 
     March 31,     December 31,     March 31, 
 
  2023
 2022 2022
 
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders            
Reported net income available to common stockholders $ 35,482  $38,238  $32,710  
Adjustments to net income (1):             
Net loss on sale of securities and other assets   1,447        
Severance   25   5     
Income tax effect of adjustments and other tax adjustments   (386)       
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 36,568  $38,243  $32,710  
             
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon non-GAAP as calculated above)            
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.95  $0.99  $0.82  
Adjusted return on average assets   1.14 % 1.23 % 1.13 %
Adjusted return on average equity   12.86   13.72   11.53  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   16.10   17.34   14.44  
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets   1.40   1.55   1.62  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   48.9   47.3   51.2  


(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 30% unless otherwise noted.

    

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

          
  Three Months Ended  
     March 31,   December 31,   March 31,  
  2023  2022  2022 
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported  1.41 %   1.56 % 1.64 %
Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.02) 
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)  1.40 %   1.55 % 1.62 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

           
  Three Months Ended  
     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     
  2023
 2023
 2022
 
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)      50.1 %   47.7 % 51.8 %
Non-interest expense - as reported $ 47,475  $50,702  $49,888  
Severance   (25)  (5)    
Amortization of other intangible assets   (377)  (431)  (586) 
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 47,073  $50,266  $49,302  
Net interest income - as reported $ 85,752  $96,804  $89,109  
Non-interest income - as reported $ 9,001  $9,467  $7,203  
Net loss on sale of securities and other assets   1,447        
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 10,448  $9,467  $7,203  
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 96,200  $106,271  $96,312  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)    48.9 %   47.3 % 51.2 %
              


(1)  The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.


The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

           
     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
  2023
 2022
 2022
 
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:          
Total assets $ 13,841,724  $13,189,921  $12,078,245  
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets   (6,107)  (6,484)  (7,776) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 13,679,820  $13,027,640  $11,914,672  
           
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:          
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,191,253  $1,169,583  $1,155,287  
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets   (6,107)  (6,484)  (7,776) 
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)   1,029,349   1,007,302   991,714  
Preferred stock, net   (116,569)  (116,569)  (116,569) 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 912,780  $890,733  $875,145  
           
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 912,780  $890,733  $875,145  
AOCI, net of deferred taxes   98,638   94,379   49,380  
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 1,011,418  $985,112  $924,525  
           
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,029,349  $1,007,302  $991,714  
AOCI, net of deferred taxes   98,638   94,379   49,380  
Tangible equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 1,127,987  $1,101,681  $1,041,094  
           
Common shares outstanding   38,804   38,573   39,460  
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   6.67 %   6.84 % 7.35 %
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.39   7.56   7.76  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.52   7.73   8.32  
Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.25   8.46   8.74  
           
Book value per share $27.70  $27.30  $26.32  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)  23.52   23.09   22.18  
Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)  26.06   25.54   23.43  