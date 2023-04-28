Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Exhibits a Revenue CAGR of 12.8% and Expected to Hit US$ 6.8 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global reprocessed medical devices market size is valued at US$ 2.31 billion and is expected to reach US$ 6.8 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The global reprocessed medical devices market was valued and expected to rise during the forecast period with a significant revenue share. Reprocessed medical devices are reusable devices that have undergone treatments like cleaning, disinfection, and refurbishing to reduce medical waste and maintain environmental sustainability.

Recent Development in the Market:

In February 2023, Northeast Scientific Inc. announced the approval of FDA 510(k) clearance for reprocessing the Philips IVUS Eagle Eye Platinum RX Digital catheter. This significantly reduces the cost for Office-Based Labs and Hospital Cath Labs globally.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/reprocessed-medical-devices-market/8532

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 2.31 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 6.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 20230-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Device Category, Application, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The latest cost-saving and environmentally friendly technology are driving the demand.

The rising demand in emerging economies is boosting market revenue growth.

Several government initiatives and population awareness are expanding market revenue.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The market revenue growth is being driven by technological advancements and rising environmental sustainability awareness. Furthermore, the rising demand for cost-efficient and safe-to-use products is expanding the demand for reprocessed medical devices in hospitals and healthcare sectors.

However, the lack of awareness of reprocessed medical devices, safety concerns, and frequent changes in the regulatory requirements are impeding the market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on types, the global reprocessed medical devices market is segmented into reprocessing support & services and reprocessing medical devices. The reprocessing support & services segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to services such as sterilization, consulting, and training programs. This segment provides a contamination-free product with detailed knowledge and in-house facilities.

Segmentation By Device Category

Based on the device categories, the global reprocessed medical devices market is segmented into critical, semi-critical, and non-critical devices. The critical devices segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the complex process and strict regulatory guidelines for sterilizing critical surgical instruments like scalpels, forceps, biopsy tools, catheters, and implants.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global reprocessed medical devices market is segmented into cardiovascular, laparoscopic, gynecology, gastroenterology, and orthopedic. The cardiology segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the rising prevalence of heart risks, cardiovascular disorders, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and reprocessing cardiovascular stents.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global reprocessed medical devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to its excellent regulatory framework, large investments by market players, and favorable government initiatives.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/reprocessed-medical-devices-market/8532

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global reprocessed medical devices market are:

Stryker Corporation

Sterilmed Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Agito Medical A/S

Report Coverage

The report analyzes the basic market fundamentals and dynamics, market strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and their collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the future of reprocessed medical devices market globally.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursements MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL REPROCESSED MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Reprocessing Support and Services Reprocessing Medical Devices GLOBAL REPROCESSED MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEVICE CATEGORY Critical Devices Semi-Critical Devices Non-Critical Devices GLOBAL REPROCESSED MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cardiovascular Gynecology Laparoscopic Gastroenterology Orthopedic Other Applications

REPROCESSED MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8532

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Veterinary Telehealth Market by Animal Type (Farm Animals, Companion Animals), Service Type (Teleconsulting, Telemonitoring) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Wheelchair Market by Type (Manual and Powered), Application (Standard Wheelchair, Bariatric Wheelchair), End User (Personal Use and Institutional Use) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market by Type (Rectal Suppositories, Vaginal Suppositories), Base (Fatty Base, Water Miscible Base), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration Market by Indications (Lucentis, Beovu), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market by Treatment (Therapeutics, Surgical Treatment), Type (Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome, Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.