Media Global Market Report 2023: Adoption of VR in the Broadcast Industry Presents Opportunities

The global media market grew from $2,195.19 billion in 2022 to $2,371.64 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The media market is expected to grow to $3,200.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Autonomous drones are becoming popular among mainstream and indie film and video makers as they enhance film viewing experience cost-effective, lightweight, and reduce risks associated with cranes and cable cams during filmmaking. Autonomous drones are flying gadgets equipped with multiple rotors, a built-in high-resolution camera, and algorithms for capturing videos and pictures. It offers a 360-degree experiential recording experience with minimum human intervention.

They are used to capture aerial shots, taking footage and images without having a cameraman on an actual helicopter. For instance, Major companies offering autonomous drones are DJI, Parrot, Yuneec, Kespry, Insitu, and EHANG.

Virtual reality (VR) is increasingly being adopted by the TV and radio broadcasting industry to create a potential impact on audiences. Live events such as sports and music are expected to boost the demand for VR adoption during the forecast period, by helping audiences to connect with major events through a dynamic environment.

For example, NextVR, a virtual reality platform for delivering live content, streamed Daytona 500 and a democratic debate. It also partnered with an events company Live Nation to broadcast live music to music fans worldwide. The rise in demand for VR content is expected to drive the market going forward.



North America was the largest region in the media market in 2022. Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the media report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the media market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



1) By Type: TV And Radio Broadcasting; Film And Music; Information Services; Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media; Print Media; Cable and Other Subscription Programming

2) By Revenue Model: Subscription; Advertisement; Sponsorship; Other Revenue Models

3) By Application: Wired; Wireless



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 500 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2371.64 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3200.17 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

