Global Hydrogen Market Outlook Report 2023: Analysis of Hydrogen Value Chain, National Hydrogen Strategies, Large-scale Hydrogen Valleys, and Top Manufacturers

29 National Hydrogen Strategies, 39 Hydrogen Valleys and 10 company profiles each of electrolyzer, compressor and fuel cell manufacturers have been highlighted in the report along with a detailed analysis of the entire value chain of hydrogen from hydrogen production to its end-use.

The Hydrogen Market Overview section performs an analysis of the entire value chain of hydrogen starting with production to its end-use. It focuses on green and blue hydrogen that are produced through electrolysis and fossil fuels with carbon, capture and storage (CCS) respectively. Initially, a detailed description and comparative analysis of different electrolyzer types for the production of green hydrogen is provided.

These include Alkaline, Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM), Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) and Solid Oxide Electrolyzers (SOE). Moreover, current and planned electrolyzer manufacturing capacities across the world have been highlighted. The report further performs a comparative analysis of existing and emerging hydrogen storage technologies.

Furthermore, it provides an overview and cost comparison for potential carriers for transporting hydrogen. In terms of end-consumption, the report covers hydrogen usage in the refining, ammonia, steel, petrochemical, heating and power generation industries along with road transport, maritime, rail and aviation sectors.

The report further goes on to provide a hydrogen demand forecast over the next 30 years based on three different scenarios with varying global temperature considerations. Moreover, it also provides insights related to the geographical significance of hydrogen.

The National Hydrogen Strategies section provides in-depth information on the national hydrogen strategies published by 29 countries. It brings forth the country's vision for a hydrogen market while mentioning the targeted hydrogen type and sectors, the defined goals, pillars of action, publishing authority, year released and time-bound targets for hydrogen production and utilization.

Moreover, it also performs a country-specific analysis on the hydrogen market providing insights on how the market is expected to progress moving forward. The report also covers some of the hydrogen strategies that are currently under preparation.

The Hydrogen Valleys section provides a detailed description of 39 hydrogen valleys across the globe. Regional overviews of hydrogen valleys are given along with a detailed description of the characteristics of each valley which include the amount of hydrogen to be produced per day, the lead developer, the amount of investment made, value chain coverage, targeted industries and applications, project timelines and the current status of the valley. Currently, Europe is emerging as a leader in Hydrogen Valleys with 25 valleys located in the European continent.

The Company Profiles section of the report gives detailed information on leading companies in the hydrogen value chain. The hydrogen economy is gaining momentum all around the globe and with this not only the existing players are expanding their footprint in the hydrogen value chain but also new players are entering the market, therefore, it is imperative to understand the capabilities of the companies in the hydrogen value chain.

The three major equipment that constitute the hydrogen value chain are electrolyzers, compressors and fuel cell. Hence, in this section detailed information on the capabilities and the products of the 10 leading companies each of electrolyzer, compressor and fuel cell manufacturers involved in the hydrogen value chain is presented.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

Properties of Hydrogen

Why Now?

2. Value Chain Analysis

Production

Types of Hydrogen

The Different Colors of Hydrogen

Hydrogen Production Process

Hydrogen Production Technologies

Blue Hydrogen: A Scam or Savior?

Green Hydrogen Production Through Electrolysis

Comparative Analysis of Electrolyzer Technologies

Key Global Electrolyzer Manufacturing Sites

Storage

Established Technologies for Hydrogen Storage

Emerging Technologies for Hydrogen Storage

Transportation

Overview of Hydrogen Transportation Methods

Comparison of Potential Hydrogen Carriers

Cost Comparison of Potential Hydrogen Carriers

End-Use Consumption

Hydrogen in Refining Operations

Hydrogen Production and Consumption in Refining Operations

Hydrogen Process Flow Chart in Refining Operations

Hydrogen Compressors in Refining Operations

Hydrogen in Ammonia Production

Ammonia Production through Haber-Bosch Process

Hydrogen in Steel Making

Steel Making through Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Method

Outotec - Reduced Direct Iron Process

Midrex H2 Direct Reduced Iron Process

Hydrogen in Petrochemical Industry

Hydrogen in Buildings

Hydrogen in Power Sector

Hydrogen in Mobility (Road Transport)

Comparative Analysis of of BEVs and Hydrogen FCEVs

Constraints and Advantages of FCEVs as compared to BEVs

Hydrogen in Aviation

Hydrogen in Rail

Hydrogen in Maritime

3. Hydrogen Demand Forecast: An Overview of Next 30 Years

Global Hydrogen Demand Driving Factors

Global Hydrogen Demand Outlook-2021

Key Inhibitors and Accelerators to the Hydrogen Market

Global Hydrogen Demand Forecast

High Case Scenario

Base Case Scenario

Low Case Scenario

Analysis of Hydrogen Demand Over Next 30 Years

4. Geographical Significance of Hydrogen

Hydrogen Potential Across the World

Global Overview of National Hydrogen Strategies

Hydrogen Valleys Across the Globe

Key Players Across the Globe

5. National Hydrogen Strategies

Americas

Regional Overview

Country-Specific Overview

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Uruguay

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Regional Overview

Country-Specific Overview

Australia

India

Japan

South Korea

Europe

Regional Overview

European Union

Country-Specific Overview

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

Regional Overview

Country-Specific Overview

Morocco

South Africa

Strategies Under Preparation

China

New Zealand

USA

6. Large-Scale Hydrogen Valleys

Americas

Detailed Overview of Hydrogen Valleys

Hydrogen Valleys by Application

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Detailed Overview of Hydrogen Valleys

Hydrogen Valleys by Application

Europe

Detailed Overview of Hydrogen Valleys

Hydrogen Valleys by Application

Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

Detailed Overview of Hydrogen Valleys

Hydrogen Valleys by Application

7. Company Profiles

Electrolyzer Manufacturers

Enapter

NEL Hydrogen

ITM Power

Plug Power

Sunfire

McPhy

Elogen

Green Hydrogen Systems

Ohmium

Thyssenkrupp

Compressor Manufacturers

PDC Machines

Sundyne

NASH

Baker Hughes

Burckhardt Compression

Linde

Neuman & Esser (NEA) Group

Howden

Ariel Corporation

MAN Energy Solutions

Fuel Cell Manufacturers

Ballard Power Systems

Bloom Energy

GenCell

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Bosch

Panasonic

Loop Energy

AFC Energy

Advent Technologies

FuelCell Energy

