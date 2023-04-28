Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, China, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 28, 2023.



The annual report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.yaduo.com, and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, 6th floor, Wuzhong Building, 618 Wuzhong Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, 200433, People’s Republic of China.

