Vermiculite Global Market Report 2023: Advent of 3D Printed Modular Components in Mining Bolsters Growth

The global vermiculite market grew from $0.25 billion in 2022 to $0.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The vermiculite market is expected to grow to $0.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%.
Modular components design with 3D printing is being widely used in the mining industry. 3D printing technology enables companies in remote locations to manufacture critical parts onsite as per the requirement, thereby reducing delays due to unplanned maintenance and also eliminates the need for holding inventories.
Miners are relying on advanced heavy-lift transport to move modular equipment to remote sites. This technology enables miners to construct processing units in low cost factories elsewhere, thus avoiding expensive onsite construction of modular equipment.
Western Europe was the largest region in the vermiculite market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the vermiculite market. The regions covered in the vermiculite market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The countries covered in the vermiculite market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iran.
1) By Type: Large Grade Vermiculite; Fine And Finer Grade Vermiculite; Medium Grade Vermiculite
2) By Product: Crude Vermiculite; Exfoliated Vermiculite
3) By End-User Industry: Chemical; Agriculture; Automotive; Construction; Other End-User Industries
