Printing Inks Global Market Report 2023: 3D Printing Set to Provide Substantial Boon to $33.7 Billion Industry

The global printing inks market grew from $29.68 billion in 2022 to $30.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. The printing inks market is expected to grow to $33.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.7%.

3D technology will be a driver of the printing ink market during the forecast period. With a rise in worldwide interest in 3D printing technology from consumers, researchers, and industrial production, there is expected to be a high demand for 3D printing inks. Unlike 2D inks, which are intended for the fabrication of planar surfaces, 3D inks are intended for the fabrication of volumetric constructs and devices.

In November 2021, Cubic Ink materials from ALTANA and DP Polar are revolutionizing industrial 3D inkjet printing. Multi-material capability for maximum productivity for a wide variety of printing materials is processed using the continuous Multi-material Jetting process.



A shortage of raw materials, resulting in their increasing market prices, is expected to negatively affect the printing ink market. Printing ink companies globally are suffering from a shortage of raw materials, including resins, monomers, photoinitiators, oligomers, and additives.

This is mainly due to raw material plant closures in China, a major source of these raw materials, as the country has placed significant emphasis on improving its environment by cutting industrial pollution. China is dominant in printing inks raw materials supplies due to the presence of strong refinery capacity and an associated chemical manufacturing ecosystem; China is dominant in the supply of printing inks. Market players have already started facing challenges due to shortages of raw materials. For instance, in June 2021, manufacturers in Asia, like Toyota and Honda, faced supply chain challenges because of various materials shortages and COVID-19.



The printing ink market witnessed consolidation with a significant number of mergers and acquisitions. Top companies in the printing ink market are strategically acquiring and merging with start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden their product and service range or to enter emerging regions. For instance, in December 2020, Arkema, a France-based specialty chemicals and advanced materials company, acquired Colorado Photopolymer Solution for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will foster the development of an integrated offering of customized and formulated additive manufacturing solutions to accelerate the design of turnkey solutions for 3D printing. Colorado Photopolymer Solution is a US-based manufacturer of 3D printers.



Western Europe was the largest region in the printing inks market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the printing inks market. The regions covered in the printing inks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



