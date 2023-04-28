Americas Institute of International Banking Law & Practice Annual LC Survey Conference 2023: Hosted by Citi (Florida, United States - June 8-9, 2023)

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Americas Annual LC Survey" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We invite you to join us for the 2023 Annual Survey - Tampa hosted by Citi with in-person and virtual attendance.

For over two decades, the organizer has brought together the community of experts in trade and demand guarantee business for pointed talks, networking, and solutions at this conference.

About the Event

Since 1996, the Institute of International Banking Law & Practice has held the Annual LC survey in key markets around the globe. Join us for sweeping discussions covering a range of trade finance topics, including:

Key commercial LC cases

Standby LC cases

Sound drafting practices

UCP600, ISP98, and rules of practice

ICC Opinions

The intersection of trade and compliance and much more

Who Should Attend:

Banking Staff - including operations staff and management, any staff included in trade transactions.

Corporate - Sales, services, FinTech, and industries using SBLCs and Guarantees

In-house Counsel for financial institutions

Lawyers outside of banking institutions dealing regularly with trade transactions

Government Personnel dealing with regional or global concerns in cross border finance

Industry - Real Estate, Film, and beyond

What to Expect

A Dynamic & Instructional environment

Collegial atmosphere conducive to real conversations

Gain understanding of future trends as they impact your daily operational work

A unique cross section of legal, operations, and compliance with a focus on solutions for practical implementation.

Agenda:

Thursday, 8 June - Day 1

Schedule subject to change

8:30 - 9:00 Registration & Check-In

9:00 - 9:20 Welcome & Introducing Yourselves

Welcome Remarks: Michael BYRNE (IIBLP)

9:20 - 9:45 Keynote

9:45 - 11:00 2023 News & Trends in Global Trade & Treasury

LC Implications from the Fallout of the Bank Failures

Proposed 2022 UCC Amendments - What to Expect & Art. 5 Impact

Russia Sanctions - Challenges Persist for Banks and Corporates

Government-Mandated Use of LCs

ESG and trade finance - where's the market going and the challenges seen

Commodity Financing & Code of Best Practices

ChatGPT: Good Advice or Bad Practice?

11:00 - 11:30 Group Picture, Coffee & Networking Break

11:30 - 12:45 LC Cases of Consequence from the Americas

Lummus Technology v. Credit Agricole Bank

Disputed LC Draws During the COVID Shutdown: How have the Courts Ruled?

Sorting Out the Soliel Bank Cases

Windsor Township. Lost Original Case - Strictly Speaking, Appellate Court Got It Right

Amboy Bank, v. M.V.N. Homes Inc

GVC Ltd. v. Valley National Bank

UPS Supply Chain Solutions v. Directed Electronics

12:45 - 1:45 Lunch Break

1:45 - 2:45 Coffee with Corporates

How did Banks Perform during the Pandemic

Digital Signatures

Agreements with Banks

2:45 - 3:45 Digital Trade for the Rest of Us

What's new with blockchain & trade finance? Any measurable results?

ICC Centre for Digital Trade & Innovation

ICC's eUCP Directory: How will this improve eUCP use?

Regulatory and legal aspects

UNCITRAL Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR)

3:45 - 4:15 Coffee & Networking Break

16:15 - 17:15 Managing Vessel & Shipping Risk

Vessel tracking: What is AIS and why do you need to be monitoring it?

Bangladesh Bank orders vessel and container tracking

Do you even know who owns the vessel?

Why "flags" are not always "red"

IIBLP/SPGlobal/GFI paper on vessel ownership

The Spectrum of Vessel Monitoring Solutions

5:15 - 5:45 Tales from the Trenches

Triumphs, Travails, and Lessons Learned from Other Interesting LC Adventures

5:45 - 6:00 Summary, Lucky Draw, and Closing Remarks

Friday, 9 June - Day 2

Schedule subject to change

8:00 - 8:25 Registration & Check-In Day 2

8:25 - 8:30 Welcome & Introduction to Day 2

Welcome Remarks: Michael BYRNE (IIBLP)

8:30 - 9:00 What's New from SWIFT: Trade Strategy Update

Key Initiatives & the Future of Trade Messaging

9:00 - 10:00 Trade Sanctions

Sanctions Evasion: Red Flag Indicators

Problematic Sanctions Clauses (ICC Opinions TA920rev and TA930)

China Anti-Sanctions Law

Export Licenses: Needed or Not & Do Banks Require Proof from Beneficiary

10:00 - 10:30 Coffee & Networking Break

10:30 - 11:00 Developments in Supply Chain Finance

Supply Chain Finance market development and expectations

Added definitions for SCF Techniques

Past and ongoing projects of the GSCFF

11:00 - 12:15 ICC Opinions & Briefing Papers

ICC TAB 5: Modifying/Excluding UCP Articles

ICC TAB 6: Highlighting Past ICC Opinions

ISBP Alignment Based on ICC Opinions

ICC Opinion TA927 & Understanding ISBP Paragraph C12(b)

12:15 - 13:15 Lunch Break

13:15 - 14:30 LC Cases of Consequence from the Rest of the World

Kuvera Resources v. JPMorgan Chase Bank (Singapore) - Confirming Bank's Sanctions Clause

Celestial Aviation Services v. UniCredit Bank, London Branch (England) - Confirming Bank's Position on Sanctions Regulations

Heytex Bramsche GMBH v. Unity Trade Capital (England) - Non-Bank Issuer & Documents Not "signed by all sides of LC"

UniCredit Bank v. Glencore Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) - Bank's Reliance on Letter of Indemnity in lieu of transport documents

14:30 - 15:30 ESG and Sustainable Trade Finance

ESG Due diligence and disclosures on supply chain impacts

ESG Risks and "Green Crime"

EBA's draft RTS on ESG Disclosures

Green credits in practice - Who Sets the Rules? And Who Enforces Them?

15:30 - 16:00 Coffee & Networking Break

16:00 - 17:00 Trade Based Money Laundering

How can Technology Help your AML systems?

Russia and Money Laundering: the latest evasion tactics

ESG and AML: lending and reputational risks

AML Regulatory Actions

17:00 - 17:15 Summary, Raffle Draw, and Closing Remarks

