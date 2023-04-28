Americas Institute of International Banking Law & Practice Annual LC Survey Conference 2023: Hosted by Citi (Florida, United States - June 8-9, 2023)

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Americas Annual LC Survey" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We invite you to join us for the 2023 Annual Survey - Tampa hosted by Citi with in-person and virtual attendance.
For over two decades, the organizer has brought together the community of experts in trade and demand guarantee business for pointed talks, networking, and solutions at this conference.
About the Event
Since 1996, the Institute of International Banking Law & Practice has held the Annual LC survey in key markets around the globe. Join us for sweeping discussions covering a range of trade finance topics, including:
- Key commercial LC cases
- Standby LC cases
- Sound drafting practices
- UCP600, ISP98, and rules of practice
- ICC Opinions
- The intersection of trade and compliance and much more
Who Should Attend:
- Banking Staff - including operations staff and management, any staff included in trade transactions.
- Corporate - Sales, services, FinTech, and industries using SBLCs and Guarantees
- In-house Counsel for financial institutions
- Lawyers outside of banking institutions dealing regularly with trade transactions
- Government Personnel dealing with regional or global concerns in cross border finance
- Industry - Real Estate, Film, and beyond
What to Expect
- A Dynamic & Instructional environment
- Collegial atmosphere conducive to real conversations
- Gain understanding of future trends as they impact your daily operational work
- A unique cross section of legal, operations, and compliance with a focus on solutions for practical implementation.
Agenda:
Thursday, 8 June - Day 1
Schedule subject to change
8:30 - 9:00 Registration & Check-In
9:00 - 9:20 Welcome & Introducing Yourselves
- Welcome Remarks: Michael BYRNE (IIBLP)
9:20 - 9:45 Keynote
9:45 - 11:00 2023 News & Trends in Global Trade & Treasury
- LC Implications from the Fallout of the Bank Failures
- Proposed 2022 UCC Amendments - What to Expect & Art. 5 Impact
- Russia Sanctions - Challenges Persist for Banks and Corporates
- Government-Mandated Use of LCs
- ESG and trade finance - where's the market going and the challenges seen
- Commodity Financing & Code of Best Practices
- ChatGPT: Good Advice or Bad Practice?
11:00 - 11:30 Group Picture, Coffee & Networking Break
11:30 - 12:45 LC Cases of Consequence from the Americas
- Lummus Technology v. Credit Agricole Bank
- Disputed LC Draws During the COVID Shutdown: How have the Courts Ruled?
- Sorting Out the Soliel Bank Cases
- Windsor Township. Lost Original Case - Strictly Speaking, Appellate Court Got It Right
- Amboy Bank, v. M.V.N. Homes Inc
- GVC Ltd. v. Valley National Bank
- UPS Supply Chain Solutions v. Directed Electronics
12:45 - 1:45 Lunch Break
1:45 - 2:45 Coffee with Corporates
- How did Banks Perform during the Pandemic
- Digital Signatures
- Agreements with Banks
2:45 - 3:45 Digital Trade for the Rest of Us
- What's new with blockchain & trade finance? Any measurable results?
- ICC Centre for Digital Trade & Innovation
- ICC's eUCP Directory: How will this improve eUCP use?
- Regulatory and legal aspects
- UNCITRAL Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR)
3:45 - 4:15 Coffee & Networking Break
16:15 - 17:15 Managing Vessel & Shipping Risk
- Vessel tracking: What is AIS and why do you need to be monitoring it?
- Bangladesh Bank orders vessel and container tracking
- Do you even know who owns the vessel?
- Why "flags" are not always "red"
- IIBLP/SPGlobal/GFI paper on vessel ownership
- The Spectrum of Vessel Monitoring Solutions
5:15 - 5:45 Tales from the Trenches
- Triumphs, Travails, and Lessons Learned from Other Interesting LC Adventures
5:45 - 6:00 Summary, Lucky Draw, and Closing Remarks
Friday, 9 June - Day 2
Schedule subject to change
8:00 - 8:25 Registration & Check-In Day 2
8:25 - 8:30 Welcome & Introduction to Day 2
- Welcome Remarks: Michael BYRNE (IIBLP)
8:30 - 9:00 What's New from SWIFT: Trade Strategy Update
- Key Initiatives & the Future of Trade Messaging
9:00 - 10:00 Trade Sanctions
- Sanctions Evasion: Red Flag Indicators
- Problematic Sanctions Clauses (ICC Opinions TA920rev and TA930)
- China Anti-Sanctions Law
- Export Licenses: Needed or Not & Do Banks Require Proof from Beneficiary
10:00 - 10:30 Coffee & Networking Break
10:30 - 11:00 Developments in Supply Chain Finance
- Supply Chain Finance market development and expectations
- Added definitions for SCF Techniques
- Past and ongoing projects of the GSCFF
11:00 - 12:15 ICC Opinions & Briefing Papers
- ICC TAB 5: Modifying/Excluding UCP Articles
- ICC TAB 6: Highlighting Past ICC Opinions
- ISBP Alignment Based on ICC Opinions
- ICC Opinion TA927 & Understanding ISBP Paragraph C12(b)
12:15 - 13:15 Lunch Break
13:15 - 14:30 LC Cases of Consequence from the Rest of the World
- Kuvera Resources v. JPMorgan Chase Bank (Singapore) - Confirming Bank's Sanctions Clause
- Celestial Aviation Services v. UniCredit Bank, London Branch (England) - Confirming Bank's Position on Sanctions Regulations
- Heytex Bramsche GMBH v. Unity Trade Capital (England) - Non-Bank Issuer & Documents Not "signed by all sides of LC"
- UniCredit Bank v. Glencore Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) - Bank's Reliance on Letter of Indemnity in lieu of transport documents
14:30 - 15:30 ESG and Sustainable Trade Finance
- ESG Due diligence and disclosures on supply chain impacts
- ESG Risks and "Green Crime"
- EBA's draft RTS on ESG Disclosures
- Green credits in practice - Who Sets the Rules? And Who Enforces Them?
15:30 - 16:00 Coffee & Networking Break
16:00 - 17:00 Trade Based Money Laundering
- How can Technology Help your AML systems?
- Russia and Money Laundering: the latest evasion tactics
- ESG and AML: lending and reputational risks
- AML Regulatory Actions
17:00 - 17:15 Summary, Raffle Draw, and Closing Remarks
