Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

EDINBURG, Va., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced first quarter 2023 financial and operating results.



First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Glo Fiber Markets data net additions were 4,507 or 87.3% higher than the first quarter of 2022.

Consolidated revenue grew 11.3% to $71.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Glo Fiber Markets revenue grew 104.7% to $7.0 million and Broadband revenue grew 12.5% to $67.2 million over the same period.

Consolidated net income was $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with net loss of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA grew 28.6% to $22.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Broadband Adjusted EBITDA grew 25.0% to $26.3 million over the same period.

“We had a record quarter for Glo Fiber Markets data net additions and revenue, and for Broadband revenue and Adjusted EBITDA,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. "We are beginning to see the operating leverage and margin expansion in our Broadband business as Glo Fiber accelerates growth and increases scale."

Consolidated First Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 grew 11.3% to $71.7 million compared with the first quarter of 2022, due to Broadband segment revenue growth of 12.5%, partially offset by Tower segment revenue decline of 5.6%.

Net income per share was $0.04 in the first quarter of 2023 compared with net loss per share of $0.01 in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 due to Broadband segment growth of 25.0% partially offset by Tower segment decline of 9.4%.

Broadband

Total Cable Markets and Glo Fiber Markets broadband data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of March 31, 2023, were 138,713, representing 14.6% year over year growth. Penetration for Cable Markets and Glo Fiber Markets were 52% and 17%, respectively, compared to 51% and 15%, respectively, as of March 31, 2022. Total Glo Fiber Markets passings grew year over year by 71,447 from 93,611 to 165,058.

Broadband revenue in the first quarter of 2023 grew $7.5 million, or 12.5%, to $67.2 million compared with $59.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $3.6 million, or 104.7%, increase in Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") - Glo Fiber Markets revenue. Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets increased due to a 108.9% increase in broadband data RGUs. In addition, Residential & SMB - Cable Markets revenue grew $1.3 million, or 2.9%, due to a 2.5% increase in data RGUs and 2.4% increase in data ARPU. Commercial Fiber revenue increased $2.6 million, or 29.1%, primarily due to $1.8 million in non-recurring early termination fees and a $0.8 million increase in recurring revenue. T-Mobile disconnected 188 backhaul circuits during the first quarter as part of their previously announced rationalization of the former Sprint network. The Company expects 174 additional backhaul disconnects in 2023 as part of the network rationalization.

Cost of services increased approximately $0.3 million, or 1.0%, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to higher costs associated with consumable materials and supplies, maintenance and rent, partially offset by lower medical costs.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased $2.1 million, or 15.4%, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2022, due primarily to higher advertising costs associated with the Company's expansion of Glo Fiber and a change in strategy to drive more gross adds to low cost sales channels, higher information technology costs as a result of the Company's investment in upgraded systems, and higher property taxes associated with increased network assets associated with the expansion of Glo Fiber.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $2.0 million, or 15.5%, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of the Company's expansion of its Glo Fiber network.

Broadband operating income was $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Broadband Adjusted EBITDA was $26.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Tower

Revenue decreased approximately $0.3 million, or 5.6%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to lower application fee revenue.

Tower operating income was $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 decreased 9.4% to $2.9 million, compared with $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Other Information

As of March 31, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.4 million and the availability under our delayed draw term loans and revolving line of credit was $300.0 million, for total available liquidity of $348.4 million. We expect to draw the remaining $200.0 million in delay draw term loans by June 30, 2023.

Capital expenditures were $67.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $45.7 million in the comparable 2022 period. The $22.0 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment to enable our Glo Fiber market expansion.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,600 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Service revenue and other $ 71,686 $ 64,414 Operating expenses: Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization 26,567 26,339 Selling, general and administrative 26,609 23,771 Depreciation and amortization 15,782 14,684 Total operating expenses 68,958 64,794 Operating income (loss) 2,728 (380 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 1,117 (170 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,845 (550 ) Income tax expense 1,779 53 Net income (loss) $ 2,066 $ (603 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted: Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 50,291 50,146 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,512 50,146

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,396 $ 44,061 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $698 and $776, respectively 15,854 20,615 Income taxes receivable 5,079 29,755 Prepaid expenses and other 12,762 11,509 Current assets held for sale 22,432 22,622 Total current assets 104,523 128,562 Investments 13,118 12,971 Property, plant and equipment, net 739,587 687,553 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 81,392 81,515 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,999 53,859 Deferred charges and other assets 13,021 13,259 Total assets $ 1,006,640 $ 977,719 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 1,302 $ 648 Accounts payable 48,822 49,173 Advanced billings and customer deposits 12,391 12,425 Accrued compensation 6,857 9,616 Current operating lease liabilities 2,946 2,829 Accrued liabilities and other 16,103 17,906 Current liabilities held for sale 3,815 3,824 Total current liabilities 92,236 96,421 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees 98,655 74,306 Other long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 86,335 84,600 Asset retirement obligations 10,252 9,932 Benefit plan obligations 3,887 3,758 Non-current operating lease liabilities 51,629 50,477 Other liabilities 20,866 20,218 Total other long-term liabilities 172,969 168,985 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 50,247 and 50,110 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid in capital 60,160 57,453 Retained earnings 582,620 580,554 Total shareholders’ equity 642,780 638,007 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,006,640 $ 977,719





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,066 $ (603 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,782 14,684 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 3,717 3,143 Deferred income taxes 1,735 (349 ) Other, net 740 1,017 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,488 5,890 Current income taxes 24,676 459 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 129 80 Other assets (1,030 ) (1,365 ) Accounts payable (837 ) (4,130 ) Other deferrals and accruals (3,142 ) (2,760 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 48,324 16,066 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (67,671 ) (45,693 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 101 86 Net cash used in investing activities (67,570 ) (45,607 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facility borrowings 25,000 — Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,156 ) (603 ) Payments for financing arrangements and other (263 ) (219 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 23,581 (822 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,335 (30,363 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 44,061 84,344 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 48,396 $ 53,981 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information Interest paid $ 1,327 $ — Income tax refunds received $ 25,030 $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 11,274 $ 2,421 $ (11,629 ) $ 2,066 Depreciation and amortization 14,867 513 402 15,782 Other expense (income), net 62 — (1,179 ) (1,117 ) Income tax benefit — — 1,779 1,779 Stock-based compensation — — 3,717 3,717 Restructuring charges and other 131 — — 131 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,334 $ 2,934 $ (6,910 ) $ 22,358 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39 % 64 % N/A 31 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 8,127 $ 2,753 $ (11,483 ) $ (603 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,876 484 1,324 14,684 Other expense (income), net 54 — 116 170 Income tax benefit — — 53 53 Stock-based compensation — — 3,143 3,143 Restructuring charges and other 17 — (81 ) (64 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,074 $ 3,237 $ (6,928 ) $ 17,383 Adjusted EBITDA margin 35 % 67 % N/A 27 %

Segment Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 44,756 $ — $ — $ 44,756 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1 7,003 — — 7,003 Commercial Fiber 11,698 — — 11,698 Tower lease — 4,538 — 4,538 RLEC & Other 3,691 — — 3,691 Service revenue and other 67,148 4,538 — 71,686 Intercompany revenue and other 55 38 (93 ) — Total revenue 67,203 4,576 (93 ) 71,686 Operating expenses Cost of services 25,429 1,192 (54 ) 26,567 Selling, general and administrative 15,571 450 10,588 26,609 Depreciation and amortization 14,867 513 402 15,782 Total operating expenses 55,867 2,155 10,936 68,958 Operating income (loss) $ 11,336 $ 2,421 $ (11,029 ) $ 2,728

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 43,492 $ — $ — $ 43,492 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1 3,421 — — 3,421 Commercial Fiber 9,062 — — 9,062 Tower lease — 4,746 — 4,746 RLEC & Other 3,689 — — 3,689 Service revenue and other 59,664 4,746 — 64,410 Intercompany revenue and other 50 101 (147 ) 4 Total revenue 59,714 4,847 (147 ) 64,414 Operating expenses Cost of services 25,168 1,292 (121 ) 26,339 Selling, general and administrative 13,489 318 9,964 23,771 Depreciation and amortization 12,876 484 1,324 14,684 Total operating expenses 51,533 2,094 11,167 64,794 Operating income (loss) $ 8,181 $ 2,753 $ (11,314 ) $ (380 )

_________________________________________

(1) Shentel has presented Residential & SMB - Cable Markets and Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets separately for the three months ended March 31, 2023. These revenues were previously reported in one line under the description “Residential & SMB”. Shentel has amended the presentation for the three months ended March 31, 2022 for comparability.

Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 377,348 305,053 Cable Markets 212,290 211,442 Glo Fiber Markets 165,058 93,611 Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") RGUs: Broadband Data 138,713 121,074 Cable Markets 109,920 107,291 Glo Fiber Markets 28,793 13,783 Video 45,660 49,163 Voice 40,135 36,042 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 224,508 206,279 Residential & SMB Penetration (2) Broadband Data 36.8 % 39.7 % Cable Markets 51.8 % 50.7 % Glo Fiber Markets 17.4 % 14.7 % Video 12.1 % 16.1 % Voice 11.2 % 12.5 % Fiber route miles 8,663 7,611 Total fiber miles (3) 709,123 564,097

______________________________________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings") if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.

(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.

(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband $ 33,174 $ 28,649 Cable Markets 27,273 25,863 Glo Fiber Markets 5,901 2,786 Video 14,645 15,341 Voice 3,030 2,916 Discounts, adjustments and other 910 7 Total Revenue $ 51,759 $ 46,913 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 136,271 119,083 Cable Markets 109,758 106,590 Glo Fiber Markets 26,513 12,493 Video 46,268 49,445 Voice 39,992 34,836 ARPU: (1) Broadband $ 81.09 $ 80.11 Cable Markets $ 82.83 $ 80.88 Glo Fiber Markets $ 74.18 $ 74.33 Video $ 105.51 $ 103.42 Voice $ 25.25 $ 27.90

______________________________________________________

(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months

Tower Operating Statistics

March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Macro tower sites 222 223 Tenants 445 468 Average tenants per tower 2.0 2.1



