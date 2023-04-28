Global Automotive Window Films Market to Reach US$7.60 Billion by 2033: Growing Demand for Passenger Vehicles Driving Market Growth, Persistence Market Research

New York, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, it is predicted that the global Automotive Window Films Market will be worth US$4.52 billion. Persistence Market Research's report predicts that the market for automotive window films will expand at a 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market for automotive window films is anticipated to reach a value of US$7.60 Billion in 2033.



The market is driven by various factors such as the growing demand for passenger vehicles, increasing awareness about the benefits of window films, and the need for protection from harmful UV rays. Additionally, the growing trend of vehicle customization and the increasing adoption of high-performance films are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Automotive window films refer to a thin layer of film that is applied on the windows of a vehicle. The purpose of these films is to provide various benefits such as protection from harmful UV rays, reducing heat inside the vehicle, enhancing privacy, and improving the aesthetics of the vehicle. The global automotive window films market has been growing steadily over the past few years, driven by increasing awareness about the benefits of these films and the growing demand for passenger vehicles.

Automotive Window Films Market trends

Increasing demand for ceramic films: Ceramic films are gaining popularity in the automotive window films market due to their superior performance and durability. These films offer higher heat rejection, better UV protection, and improved clarity compared to other types of films. As a result, the demand for ceramic films is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Ceramic films are gaining popularity in the automotive window films market due to their superior performance and durability. These films offer higher heat rejection, better UV protection, and improved clarity compared to other types of films. As a result, the demand for ceramic films is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The growing trend of vehicle customization is driving the demand for automotive window films. Consumers are increasingly looking to personalize their vehicles with unique features, including customized window films. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, providing new growth opportunities for players in the market.

Technological advancements in automotive window films are leading to the development of films with better performance and durability. For instance, some films are now designed to block up to 99% of harmful UV rays, reduce glare, and offer superior clarity. These advancements are expected to drive the demand for high-performance films in the market.

Energy-efficient films are gaining traction in the automotive window films market due to their ability to reduce the heat inside the vehicle and improve fuel efficiency. These films help reduce the load on the air conditioning system, resulting in lower fuel consumption. As a result, the demand for energy-efficient films is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentations

Segmentation The automotive window films market can be segmented based on product type, vehicle type, and region.

By product type, the market can be divided into dyed films, metallized films, ceramic films, and others. The dyed films segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to its affordability and easy availability.

By vehicle type, the market can be segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis The global automotive window films market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Key Companies-

Important Key Players for Automotive Window Films Market are 3M, Eastman Chemical Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Garware Suncontrol., Madico, Inc., Sican, Dingxin, TOP COLOUR FILM LTD, SOLAR CONTROL FILMS INC., LEXEN LLC, Sigma Tint, Bentonville Glass Inc., Decorative Films, LLC and more

Recent Developments

In 2021, Eastman Chemical Company , a leading manufacturer of automotive window films, launched its new SelectPro™ program for its authorized dealers. The program offers a range of benefits, including access to high-quality products, training and support, and marketing tools to help dealers grow their business.

In 2020, 3M, one of the largest manufacturers of automotive window films, launched its new Crystalline Automotive Window Films, which offer superior heat rejection and UV protection. The films are designed to provide a clear view, while reducing heat and glare inside the vehicle.

