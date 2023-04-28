BioCardia Presentations at Next Generation Cardiovascular Drug Development Summit Now Available

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases has made available two presentations from the “Next Generation Cardiovascular Drug Development Summit on Executing Cell and Gene Therapy for Cardiac Regeneration” which took place this week on April 26-27, 2023 in Boston, MA.



This inaugural summit was intended to delve into the understanding of genetic components of cardiovascular disease, utilization of biomarkers, delivery of precise cardiac therapeutics, optimization of preclinical animal models, and overcoming off-target genome editing to mitigate against toxicity and long-term effects and unlock the potential of novel biologics.

“Our role at this impressive gathering was to share details on our locally delivered cell-based therapies under clinical investigation, our allogeneic and autologous cell program synergies, and our prospective selection diagnostic activities to maximize the probability of clinical and commercial success for our therapeutic candidates. We are thankful for the learnings we took away from peer organizations from this meeting,” said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, Ph.D.

The two presentations may be viewed at the links below:

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a developer of two biotherapeutic platforms – the CardiAMP autologous bone marrow derived mononuclear cell therapy for cardiovascular indications, and the NK1R+ allogenic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. These platforms underlie four product candidates, each with the potential to meaningfully benefit millions of patients. Three of these investigational therapies are enabled by the Company’s proprietary biotherapeutic delivery platforms, which the Company also selectively licenses to other biotherapeutic development firms.

