Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

| Source: Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES

HOUSTON, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Stellar”) (NASDAQ: STEL) today reported net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the first quarter 2023 as compared to net income of $2.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the fourth quarter 2022. The results for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 for Stellar reflect significant nonrecurring items related to the merger of equals (the “Merger”) between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (“Allegiance”) and CBTX, Inc. (“CBTX”), which became effective on October 1, 2022.

“We are pleased to present our results to start the year in what was a tumultuous quarter for the banking industry. We believe the resilience of our local and relationship-driven business model, combined with Stellar’s ongoing focus on capital, liquidity and credit, positions us well to manage through the challenges of the current environment and drive long-term value to our shareholders,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar’s Chief Executive Officer.

“During the first quarter we completed a number of strategic initiatives, including the conversion of technology systems in February and launching the Stellar Bank brand. We are so grateful for our team’s efforts and their shared commitment to serving our customers and supporting the communities where we live and work,” continued Mr. Franklin.

“Stellar is ready for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Although the economy in our markets remain strong, we remain vigilant to changes impacting the economy and financing conditions. We are focused on maintaining strong credit, liquidity and capital while providing outstanding service to the markets that we serve. Our balance sheet is strong, and as the largest, locally-focused community bank in one of the best markets in the country, the long-term future is bright for Stellar,” concluded Mr. Franklin.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • First quarter 2023 net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.38% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 19.32%(1).

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the first quarter 2023 was $50.7 million(1), representing an annualized pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets of 1.89%(1) and an adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income of $53.5 million(1), representing an annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets of 1.99%(1).

  • Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.80% for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 4.71% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion, was 4.38%(1) for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Book value per share was $27.14 for the first quarter 2023 compared to $26.12 for the fourth quarter 2022. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.24(1) for the first quarter 2023 from $14.02(1) for the fourth quarter 2022. Equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets increased to 13.64% and 8.15%(1) for the first quarter 2023 from 12.69% and 7.24%(1) for the fourth quarter 2022, respectively.

(1) Refer to page 9 for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Merger of Equals

The Merger was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger were recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Company’s valuations of CBTX's assets and liabilities are preliminary and may be refined for up to a year from the date of the Merger. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company's financial statements, and as a result, financial results after the Merger are not comparable to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations reflect the combined operations following the Merger for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 and stand-alone Allegiance for all periods prior.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Stellar’s net interest income in the first quarter 2023 increased $213 thousand, or 0.2%, from $115.6 million for the fourth quarter 2022. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 9 basis points to 4.80% for the first quarter 2023 from 4.71% for the fourth quarter 2022. The increase in the margin over the prior quarter was primarily due to higher purchase accounting adjustments (“PAA”) relating to the Merger and increases in interest rates. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 benefited from $10.1 million of income from purchase accounting adjustments compared to $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, a non-GAAP measure on page 9, net interest income for the first quarter 2023 would have been $105.7 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 4.38%.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2023 was $7.5 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 29.5%, compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter 2022. Noninterest income decreased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to nonrecurring gains and losses on the sale of assets totaling $4.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2023 decreased $7.0 million, or 8.8%, to $72.6 million compared to $79.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in acquisition and merger-related expenses which totaled $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Stellar’s efficiency ratio decreased to 58.96% for the first quarter 2023 from 65.14% for the fourth quarter 2022. First quarter 2023 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.38%, 10.62% and 19.32%, respectively, compared to 0.07%, 0.60% and 1.16%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2022. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 9.

Financial Condition

Total loans at March 31, 2023 increased $131.3 million to $7.89 billion compared to $7.75 billion at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $144.0 million. Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $133.4 million to $7.87 billion at March 31, 2023 from $7.74 billion at December 31, 2022.

Total deposits at March 31, 2023 decreased $528.8 million to $8.74 billion compared to $9.27 billion at December 31, 2022. The linked quarter change was primarily driven by seasonality, industry-wide pressures and the maintenance of pricing discipline in an intensely competitive market for deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized deposits, totaled $4.06 billion, or 46.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023.

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $10.60 billion, a decrease of $295.7 million, compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $43.5 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at March 31, 2023 compared to $45.0 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.22% at March 31, 2023 and 1.20% at December 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter 2023 was $3.7 million compared to $44.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 provision included a $28.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $5.0 million provision for unfunded commitments related to the Merger, along with a $7.6 million allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired. First quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $192 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $5.7 million, or 0.30% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter net charge-offs included $4.6 million of charge-offs on loans sold during the fourth quarter 2022.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 9 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Stellar’s management team will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss first quarter 2023 results. Individuals and investment professionals may register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId04d2f9fb05141c3b5efe6b285a38874 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact IR@stellarbancorpinc.com. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at https://ir.stellarbancorpinc.com/news-and-events/webcast-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at ir.stellarbancorpinc.com.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Investor relations
IR@stellarbancorpinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the Merger, including future financial performance and operating results, the Company’s plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “would,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to our business as a result of the Merger; the risk that the integration of our operations following the Merger will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger; reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; changes in the interest rate environment, the value of Stellar’s assets and obligations and the availability of capital and liquidity; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures, risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Additional factors which could affect the Company’s future results can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 2023
 2022
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
 (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$99,231  $67,063  $16,449  $17,547  $26,629 
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 164,102   304,642   102,118   275,290   672,755 
Total cash and cash equivalents 263,333   371,705   118,567   292,837   699,384 
Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,519,175   1,807,586   1,618,995   1,709,321   1,790,707 
Loans held for investment 7,886,044   7,754,751   4,591,912   4,348,833   4,283,514 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (96,188)  (93,180)  (52,147)  (50,242)  (49,215)
Loans, net 7,789,856   7,661,571   4,539,765   4,298,591   4,234,299 
Accrued interest receivable 42,405   44,743   29,697   29,882   31,505 
Premises and equipment, net 124,723   126,803   57,837   58,482   62,168 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 19,676   15,058   16,843   4,078   9,376 
Bank owned life insurance 103,616   103,094   28,305   28,170   28,374 
Goodwill 497,260   497,260   223,642   223,642   223,642 
Core deposit intangibles, net 136,665   143,525   12,406   13,156   13,907 
Other assets 108,009   129,092   84,285   73,605   56,001 
Total assets$10,604,718  $10,900,437  $6,730,342  $6,731,764  $7,149,363 
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$3,877,859  $4,230,169  $2,465,839  $2,394,719  $2,353,604 
Interest-bearing         
Demand 1,394,244   1,591,828   956,920   1,016,381   1,070,855 
Money market and savings 2,401,840   2,575,923   1,471,690   1,510,008   1,552,853 
Certificates and other time 1,064,932   869,712   766,270   959,524   1,185,015 
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,861,016   5,037,463   3,194,880   3,485,913   3,808,723 
Total deposits 8,738,875   9,267,632   5,660,719   5,880,632   6,162,327 
Accrued interest payable 3,875   2,098   2,673   1,500   3,086 
Borrowed funds 238,944   63,925   257,000      89,959 
Subordinated debt 109,420   109,367   109,241   109,109   108,978 
Other liabilities 67,388   74,239   44,407   35,194   33,073 
Total liabilities 9,158,502   9,517,261   6,074,040   6,026,435   6,397,423 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:         
Common stock 533   530   281   286   290 
Capital surplus 1,225,596   1,222,761   511,434   524,033   532,372 
Retained earnings 333,368   303,146   307,975   296,477   282,896 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (113,281)  (143,261)  (163,388)  (115,467)  (63,618)
Total shareholders’ equity 1,446,216   1,383,176   656,302   705,329   751,940 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$10,604,718  $10,900,437  $6,730,342  $6,731,764  $7,149,363 


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 2023 2022
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$125,729 $116,145  $58,025 $53,835  $52,370
Securities:         
Taxable 9,653  9,834   6,655  5,571   5,068
Tax-exempt 1,262  3,057   2,594  2,557   2,525
Deposits in other financial institutions 3,771  2,933   608  877   340
Total interest income 140,415  131,969   67,882  62,840   60,303
          
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Demand, money market and savings deposits 18,037  12,406   3,527  1,859   1,347
Certificates and other time deposits 3,307  2,083   1,664  1,922   2,156
Borrowed funds 1,317  417   499  114   186
Subordinated debt 1,927  1,449   1,502  1,463   1,442
Total interest expense 24,588  16,355   7,192  5,358   5,131
NET INTEREST INCOME 115,827  115,614   60,690  57,482   55,172
Provision for credit losses 3,666  44,793   1,962  2,143   1,814
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 112,161  70,821   58,728  55,339   53,358
          
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Nonsufficient funds fees 406  447   145  126   116
Service charges on deposit accounts 943  1,242   527  560   527
Gain (loss) on sale of assets 198  4,025   42  (17)  
Bank owned life insurance 522  515   135  342   133
Debit card and ATM card income 1,698  1,897   869  880   819
Other 3,731  2,511   1,277  813   2,423
Total noninterest income 7,498  10,637   2,995  2,704   4,018
          
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits 39,775  40,949   22,013  21,864   22,728
Net occupancy and equipment 4,088  3,781   2,129  2,220   2,205
Depreciation 1,836  1,903   1,003  1,012   1,033
Data processing and software amortization 5,054  3,776   2,541  2,522   2,498
Professional fees 1,527  2,298   485  662   138
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 1,294  1,263   1,134  1,256   1,261
Amortization of intangibles 6,879  7,051   750  751   751
Communications 701  737   359  363   341
Advertising 839  1,130   385  483   462
Other real estate expense 272  152   93  65   59
Acquisition and merger-related expenses 6,165  11,469   10,551  1,667   451
Other 4,168  5,115   2,588  5,039   2,590
Total noninterest expense 72,598  79,624   44,031  37,904   34,517
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 47,061  1,834   17,692  20,139   22,859
Provision for income taxes 9,913  (218)  3,406  3,702   4,202
NET INCOME$37,148 $2,052  $14,286 $16,437  $18,657
          
EARNINGS PER SHARE         
Basic$0.70 $0.04  $0.51 $0.57  $0.65
Diluted$0.70 $0.04  $0.50 $0.56  $0.64


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 2023 2022
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income$37,148  $2,052  $14,286  $16,437  $18,657 
          
Earnings per share, basic$0.70  $0.04  $0.51  $0.57  $0.65 
Earnings per share, diluted$0.70  $0.04  $0.50  $0.56  $0.64 
Dividends per share$0.13  $0.13  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10 
          
Return on average assets(A) 1.38%  0.07%  0.84%  0.94%  1.04%
Return on average equity(A) 10.62%  0.60%  7.90%  8.86%  9.40%
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 19.32%  1.16%  11.78%  13.00%  13.35%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 4.80%  4.71%  3.85%  3.53%  3.30%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C) 4.38%  4.38%  3.85%  3.52%  3.29%
Efficiency ratio(D) 58.96%  65.14%  69.18%  62.96%  58.32%
          
Capital Ratios         
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (consolidated)         
Equity to assets 13.64%  12.69%  9.75%  10.48%  10.52%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 8.15%  7.24%  6.47%  7.21%  7.44%
Estimated Common equity tier 1 capital 10.39%  10.04%  11.39%  12.06%  12.28%
Estimated Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.50%  10.15%  11.58%  12.26%  12.49%
Estimated Total risk-based capital 12.72%  12.39%  14.66%  15.47%  15.76%
Estimated Tier 1 leverage capital 9.01%  8.55%  9.00%  8.65%  8.37%
Stellar Bank         
Estimated Common equity tier 1 capital 10.87%  10.46%  12.20%  12.51%  12.48%
Estimated Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.87%  10.46%  12.20%  12.51%  12.48%
Estimated Total risk-based capital 12.42%  12.02%  14.12%  14.50%  14.50%
Estimated Tier 1 leverage capital 9.35%  8.81%  9.49%  8.83%  8.37%
          
Other Data         
Weighted average shares:         
Basic 53,021   52,715   28,286   28,874   28,883 
Diluted 53,138   52,973   28,529   29,120   29,114 
Period end shares outstanding 53,296   52,955   28,137   28,586   28,904 
Book value per share$27.14  $26.12  $23.33  $24.67  $26.02 
Tangible book value per share(B)$15.24  $14.02  $14.94  $16.39  $17.80 
Employees - full-time equivalents 1,055   1,025   562   578   586 

(A)     Interim periods annualized.
(B)     Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 9 of this Earnings Release.
(C)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D)     Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022
 Average
Balance		 Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average Yield/Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                 
Interest-Earning Assets:                 
Loans$7,847,011  $125,729 6.50% $7,666,502  $116,145 6.01% $4,231,507  $52,370 5.02%
Securities 1,604,011   10,915 2.76%  1,795,082   12,891 2.85%  1,835,618   7,593 1.68%
Deposits in other financial institutions 364,781   3,771 4.19%  354,117   2,933 3.29%  806,583   340 0.17%
Total interest-earning assets 9,815,803  $140,415 5.80%  9,815,701  $131,969 5.33%  6,873,708  $60,303 3.56%
Allowance for credit losses on loans (93,331)      (88,150)      (48,343)    
Noninterest-earning assets 1,160,061       1,218,458       432,133     
Total assets$10,882,533      $10,946,009      $7,257,498     
                  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,650,273  $8,382 2.06% $1,465,711  $5,422 1.47% $1,071,010  $549 0.21%
Money market and savings deposits 2,490,889   9,655 1.57%  2,705,984   6,984 1.02%  1,584,373   798 0.20%
Certificates and other time deposits 861,595   3,307 1.56%  932,058   2,083 0.89%  1,245,180   2,156 0.70%
Borrowed funds 105,191   1,317 5.08%  37,824   417 4.37%  89,880   186 0.84%
Subordinated debt 109,415   1,927 7.14%  109,307   1,449 5.26%  108,913   1,442 5.37%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,217,363  $24,588 1.91%  5,250,884  $16,355 1.24%  4,099,356  $5,131 0.51%
                  
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,166,265       4,199,982       2,312,114     
Other liabilities 80,823       147,205       41,324     
Total liabilities 9,464,451       9,598,071       6,452,794     
Shareholders' equity 1,418,082       1,347,938       804,704     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$10,882,533      $10,946,009      $7,257,498     
                  
Net interest rate spread    3.89%     4.09%     3.05%
                  
Net interest income and margin  $115,827 4.79%   $115,614 4.67%   $55,172 3.26%
                  
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)  $116,119 4.80%   $116,574 4.71%   $55,922 3.30%


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 2023
 2022
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
 (Dollars in thousands)
Period-end Loan Portfolio:         
Commercial and industrial$1,477,340  $1,455,795  $732,636  $727,068  $714,450 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 11,081   13,226   17,827   31,855   78,624 
Real estate:         
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 4,014,609   3,931,480   2,407,039   2,265,155   2,197,502 
Commercial real estate construction and land development 1,034,538   1,037,678   513,248   450,694   453,473 
1-4 family residential (including home equity) 1,008,362   1,000,956   699,636   682,066   669,306 
Residential construction 292,143   268,150   183,563   155,017   136,760 
Consumer and other 47,971   47,466   37,963   36,978   33,399 
Total loans held for investment$7,886,044  $7,754,751  $4,591,912  $4,348,833  $4,283,514 
          
Deposits:         
Interest-bearing demand$1,394,244  $1,591,828  $956,920  $1,016,381  $1,070,855 
Money market and savings 2,401,840   2,575,923   1,471,690   1,510,008   1,552,853 
Certificates and other time 1,064,932   869,712   766,270   959,524   1,185,015 
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,861,016   5,037,463   3,194,880   3,485,913   3,808,723 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,877,859   4,230,169   2,465,839   2,394,719   2,353,604 
Total deposits$8,738,875  $9,267,632  $5,660,719  $5,880,632  $6,162,327 
          
Asset Quality:         
Nonaccrual loans$43,413  $45,048  $21,551  $28,225  $26,275 
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due              
Total nonperforming loans 43,413   45,048   21,551   28,225   26,275 
Other repossessed assets 124             
Total nonperforming assets$43,537  $45,048  $21,551  $28,225  $26,275 
          
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$192  $5,707  $(245) $571  $317 
          
Nonaccrual loans:         
Commercial and industrial$23,329  $25,402  $6,916  $9,145  $7,809 
Real estate:         
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 9,026   9,970   10,392   14,409   15,259 
Commercial real estate construction and land development 27      241   1,511    
1-4 family residential (including home equity) 10,586   9,404   3,854   3,040   3,065 
Residential construction 195             
Consumer and other 250   272   148   120   142 
Total nonaccrual loans$43,413  $45,048  $21,551  $28,225  $26,275 
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41%  0.41%  0.32%  0.42%  0.37%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.55%  0.58%  0.47%  0.65%  0.61%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 221.56%  206.85%  241.97%  178.01%  187.31%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.22%  1.20%  1.14%  1.16%  1.15%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01%  0.30%  (0.02%)  0.05%  0.03%


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

 Three Months Ended
 2023
 2022
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income$37,148  $2,052  $14,286  $16,437  $18,657 
Add: Provision for credit losses 3,666   44,793   1,962   2,143   1,814 
Add: Provision for income taxes 9,913   (218)  3,406   3,702   4,202 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$50,727  $46,627  $19,654  $22,282  $24,673 
          
Total average assets$10,882,533  $10,946,009  $6,717,886  $7,019,299  $7,257,498 
          
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.89%  1.69%  1.16%  1.27%  1.38%
          
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$50,727  $46,627  $19,654  $22,282  $24,673 
Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 6,165   11,469   10,551   1,667   451 
Add: Amortization of intangibles 6,879   7,051   750   751   751 
Less: Purchase accounting accretion 10,104   8,160   40   77   93 
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of assets 198   4,025   42   (17)   
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income$53,469  $52,962  $30,873  $24,640  $25,782 
          
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.99%  1.92%  1.82%  1.41%  1.44%
          
Total noninterest expense$72,598  $79,624  $44,031  $37,904  $34,517 
Less: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 6,165   11,469   10,551   1,667   451 
Less: Amortization of intangibles 6,879   7,051   750   751   751 
Net interest income 115,827   115,614   60,690   57,482   55,172 
Less: Purchase accounting accretion 10,104   8,160   40   77   93 
Total noninterest income 7,498   10,637   2,995   2,704   4,018 
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of assets 198   4,025   42   (17)   
Adjusted efficiency ratio(A) 52.69%  53.57%  51.46%  59.02%  56.37%
          
Total shareholders' equity$1,446,216  $1,383,176  $656,302  $705,329  $751,940 
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 633,925   640,785   236,048   236,798   237,549 
Tangible shareholders’ equity$812,291  $742,391  $420,254  $468,531  $514,391 
          
Shares outstanding at end of period 53,296   52,955   28,137   28,586   28,904 
          
Tangible book value per share$15.24  $14.02  $14.94  $16.39  $17.80 
          
Average shareholders' equity$1,418,082  $1,347,938  $717,436  $744,126  $804,704 
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 638,110   658,107   236,399   237,153   237,925 
Average tangible shareholders’ equity$779,972  $689,831  $481,037  $506,973  $566,779 
          
Return on average tangible equity(B) 19.32%  1.18%  11.78%  13.00%  13.35%
          
Total assets$10,604,718  $10,900,437  $6,730,342  $6,731,764  $7,149,363 
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 633,925   640,785   236,048   236,798   237,549 
Tangible assets$9,970,793  $10,259,652  $6,494,294  $6,494,966  $6,911,814 
          
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.15%  7.24%  6.47%  7.21%  7.44%
          
Net interest income (tax equivalent)$116,119  $116,574  $61,418  $58,238  $55,922 
Less: Purchase accounting accretion 10,104   8,160   40   77   93 
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent)$106,015  $108,414  $61,378  $58,161  $55,829 
          
Average earning assets$9,815,803  $9,815,701  $6,325,984  $6,618,005  $6,873,708 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA 4.38%  4.38%  3.85%  3.52%  3.29%

(A)     Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-downs on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.
(B)     Interim periods annualized.