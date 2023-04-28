Adagene Announces Updates to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies today announced updates to its board of directors (the “Board”), including the following:



Fangyong (Felix) Du, Ph.D., is appointed as a director. Dr. Du joined Adagene as Vice President of Technology Development in January 2012 and has served as Chief Technology Officer since May 2019. Dr. Du has over 20 years of experience in biological research and discovery, and has published numerous peer-reviewed articles in world-renowned scientific journals such as Nature and Science. Dr. Du worked at Affomix from October 2009 to July 2010 and Illumina from July 2010 to January 2012, and then joined the Company in January 2012 as the Vice President of Technology Development. Dr. Du received his Ph.D. degree in biology from the California Institute of Technology in 2001 and his bachelor's degree and master's degree in physiology and biophysics in 1991 and 1994, respectively, from Peking University. Dr. Du also completed his postdoctoral research from Yale University.



As a result of Yumeng Wang's replacement of Lefei Sun, he has resigned from the Board. Additionally, Yuwen Liu has resigned from the Board and audit committee of the Board effective upon filing of the Annual Report, due to expiration of her initial appointment as a director and an audit committee member. Adagene appreciates the service of Ms. Liu and her contributions to the Board.



Each of Lefei Sun and Yuwen Liu has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his or her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.



“We are excited to welcome Drs. Turner and Du and Ms. Wang to our Board, as we work to advance our differentiated clinical products rapidly to reach critical value inflection points, harvest value from our preclinical assets, and fully leverage our platform technologies to drive future growth,” said Peter Luo, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Adagene. “I am also appreciative of Lefei Sun’s many contributions during his past four years of service and the contributions of Yuwen Liu in the past year. I look forward to working with the new directors who bring a breadth of industry experience and new insights to our Board.”

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies.

