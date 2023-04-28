Global Asthma Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights on 110+ Companies and 125+ Drugs

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asthma - Competitive landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Asthma- Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 110+ companies and 125+ drugs in Asthma Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
In January 2023, AstraZeneca had announced that its Tezspire (tezepelumab) received approval from the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in the EU for self-administration in severe asthma patients aged 12 years and above. The CHMP granted a positive opinion for the self-administration of Tezspire in a single-use, pre-filled pen.
In February 2022, Alvotech Holdings S.A. has entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with BiosanaPharma to co-develop AVT23 (also called BP001), a proposed biosimilar to Xolair (omalizumab). Under terms of the agreement, Alvotech received exclusive global rights for AVT23, a proposed biosimilar to Xolair.
BiosanaPharma received an upfront payment and is eligible for certain tiered royalties. BiosanaPharma and Alvotech jointly further the development of AVT23, which is currently in late-stage development. BiosanaPharma has completed a pharmacokinetic (PK) study showing that AVT23's bioavailability, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity were comparable to those of Xolair.
In October 2022, Aptar Digital Health, part of Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery and active material science solutions and services, announced a strategic partnership with the Chiesi Group, to bring to market a disease management platform for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The partnership leveraged Aptar's recently announced Disease Management Platform that is designed to empower patients to better understand and take control of their disease, provide healthcare professionals with data-driven insights to better manage their patients and build evidence for emerging reimbursement arrangements in the field of digital health for asthma and COPD.
Asthma Analytical Perspective
In-depth Commercial Assessment: Asthma Collaboration Analysis by Companies
The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.
The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).
Asthma Report Assessment
- Company Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Asthma drugs?
- How many Asthma drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Asthma?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Asthma therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Asthma and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?
Key Players
- Areteia Therapeutics
- Celltrion
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Connect Biopharma
- Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.
- Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
- Trio Medicines
- AstraZeneca
- Janssen Research & Development
- Tetherex Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Palobiofarma SL
- Sanofi
- RAPT Therapeutics
- Kashiv BioSciences
- Archivel Farma
- TFF Pharmaceuticals
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
- Landos Biopharma
- Adial Pharmaceuticals
- Holth Therapeutics
- Lanier Biotherapeutics
- Omega Therapeutics
- Transpire Bio
- DNARx
- Argenx
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals
- Ventyx Biosciences
- Kither
- Enterprise Therapeutics
Key Products
- Dexpramipexole
- CT-P39
- GSK3511294
- CBP-201
- SHR-1905
- SHR1703
- TQC2731
- ADX-629
- TR4
- MEDI 3506
- Lumicitabine
- SelK2
- PBF-680
- Rilzabrutinib
- RPT 193
- ADL-018
- RUTI
- Voriconazole Inhalation Powder
- EDP1867
- LABP-73
- PNV-5032
- HT004
- ABM125
Research Program: CXCL 1-8-targeting OEC
Research program: DPI Asthma
- Mepolizumab biosimilar
- ARGX-118
- MYMD-1
Research programme: interleukin 4 receptor alpha antagonists
- Research Program
- Mucoregulatory Therapies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vat62p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.