Global Asthma Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights on 110+ Companies and 125+ Drugs

This "Asthma- Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 110+ companies and 125+ drugs in Asthma Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

In January 2023, AstraZeneca had announced that its Tezspire (tezepelumab) received approval from the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in the EU for self-administration in severe asthma patients aged 12 years and above. The CHMP granted a positive opinion for the self-administration of Tezspire in a single-use, pre-filled pen.

In February 2022, Alvotech Holdings S.A. has entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with BiosanaPharma to co-develop AVT23 (also called BP001), a proposed biosimilar to Xolair (omalizumab). Under terms of the agreement, Alvotech received exclusive global rights for AVT23, a proposed biosimilar to Xolair.

BiosanaPharma received an upfront payment and is eligible for certain tiered royalties. BiosanaPharma and Alvotech jointly further the development of AVT23, which is currently in late-stage development. BiosanaPharma has completed a pharmacokinetic (PK) study showing that AVT23's bioavailability, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity were comparable to those of Xolair.

In October 2022, Aptar Digital Health, part of Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery and active material science solutions and services, announced a strategic partnership with the Chiesi Group, to bring to market a disease management platform for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The partnership leveraged Aptar's recently announced Disease Management Platform that is designed to empower patients to better understand and take control of their disease, provide healthcare professionals with data-driven insights to better manage their patients and build evidence for emerging reimbursement arrangements in the field of digital health for asthma and COPD.

Asthma Analytical Perspective

In-depth Commercial Assessment: Asthma Collaboration Analysis by Companies



The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).



Asthma Report Assessment

Company Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Asthma drugs?

How many Asthma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Asthma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Asthma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Asthma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Areteia Therapeutics

Celltrion

GlaxoSmithKline

Connect Biopharma

Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Trio Medicines

AstraZeneca

Janssen Research & Development

Tetherex Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Palobiofarma SL

Sanofi

RAPT Therapeutics

Kashiv BioSciences

Archivel Farma

TFF Pharmaceuticals

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

Landos Biopharma

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Holth Therapeutics

Lanier Biotherapeutics

Omega Therapeutics

Transpire Bio

DNARx

Argenx

MyMD Pharmaceuticals

Ventyx Biosciences

Kither

Enterprise Therapeutics

Key Products

Dexpramipexole

CT-P39

GSK3511294

CBP-201

SHR-1905

SHR1703

TQC2731

ADX-629

TR4

MEDI 3506

Lumicitabine

SelK2

PBF-680

Rilzabrutinib

RPT 193

ADL-018

RUTI

Voriconazole Inhalation Powder

EDP1867

LABP-73

PNV-5032

HT004

ABM125

Research Program: CXCL 1-8-targeting OEC

Research program: DPI Asthma

Mepolizumab biosimilar

ARGX-118

MYMD-1

Research programme: interleukin 4 receptor alpha antagonists

Research Program

Mucoregulatory Therapies

