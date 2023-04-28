Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts Report 2023: US will Remain the Dominant Territory Reaching $97 Billion in 2028

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global OTT TV episode and movies revenues will reach $235 billion in 2028; up by $81 billion from $154 billion on 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone.

AVOD will grow faster than SVOD. AVOD revenues will reach $91 billion by 2028, up by $50 billion from $41 billion in 2022. This growth is nearly twice as much as SVOD.

The US will remain the dominant territory by some distance. Its share of global revenues will be 41% by 2028. US revenues will climb by $25 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $97 billion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $157 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $243 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Published in April 2023, this 244-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes and revenues for SVOD, AVOD, TVOD rental and download to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries, including:

An 82-page PDF file giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)

An excel workbook providing forecasts (2015-2028) for each of the 138 countries covered as well as comparison and ranking tables.

