Global COVID-19 Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights on 400+ Companies and 500+ Drugs - Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

This "COVID-19 - Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 400+ companies and 500+ drugs in COVID-19 Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In March 2023, Biophytis SA, a biotechnology company focused on the development of drugs to slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, signed a master service agreement with the pharmaceutical company Intsel Chimos, which will become its Pharmaceutical Operator/Exploitant in France for Sarconeos (BIO101) in the context of the early access program application, requested for the treatment of severe forms of COVID-19, if approved.

In March 2022, Akston Biosciences Corpand Biolexis, a division of Stelis Biopharma Ltd., entered into a licensing, manufacturing and commercialization agreement for Akston's AKS-452, a protein subunit COVID-19 vaccine. Biolexis gained the right to manufacture and commercialize AKS-452 (branded as AmbiVax-CTM) in India and over 130 countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa largely covering the low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs).

In February 2022, CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, announced that it will expand its collaboration with Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Zerun Bio) and its parent company Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Walvax), a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (300142.SZ) to advance the development of a COVID-19 variant vaccine. CEPI will invest up to an additional USD$8.15 million to support a Phase I/II clinical trial in Mali which will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of Zerun Bio's prototype and multi-variant vaccine candidates.

In June 2021, Siemens Healthineers announces its collaboration with Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology to utilize Siemens Healthineers SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test (sCOVG) in Nanogen's Nanocovax vaccine clinical trials for COVID-19. This was a first-of-its-kind collaboration for Siemens Healthineers in Asia Pacific, which will facilitate the quantitative measurement of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in vaccinated subjects.

In 2021, Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for Arcturus' Investigational mRNA Vaccines for COVID-19.

In April 2020, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford announced an agreement for the global development and distribution of the University's potential recombinant adenovirus vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection from SARS-CoV-2. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca would be responsible for development and worldwide manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine.

The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).



COVID-19 Report Assessment

Company Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing COVID-19 drugs?

How many COVID-19 drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of COVID-19?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the COVID-19 therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for COVID-19 and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Products

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine

Recombinant COVID-19 vaccine (Sf9 cells)

Tempol

AD17002

AKS-452

AG0302

rNAPc2

RUTI vaccine

MultiStem

Zavegepant

BIO101

Metenkefalin + Tridecactide

SCB-2019

TXA127

EB05

Sodium pyruvate

FB2001

GNR-099

GX 19N

TJ003234

IMU-838

Nangibotide

INO-4800

Adintrevimab

Meplazumab

SSD8432

ADM03820

ANA001

EDP 235

EOM613

EgyVax vaccine

EG-009

Covax-19

GS-5245

ChAdV68-S

Enuzovimab

Emricasan

IN B009

HH-120

BM-Allo.MSC

IMM-BCP-01

Key Players

Walvax Biotechnology

Westvac Biopharma

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Advagene Biopharma

Akston Biosciences

AnGes Inc.

ARCA Biopharma, Inc.

Archivel Farma

Athersys

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Biophytis

Bosnalijek

Clover Biopharmaceuticals AUS Pty Ltd

Constant Therapeutics

Edesa Biotech

EmphyCorp

Frontier Biotechnologies Inc.

Generium

Genexine

I-MAB Biopharma

Immunic

Inotrem

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Invivyd

Jiangsu Pacific Meinuoke Bio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

National Resilience, Inc. (Ology Bioservices)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

EOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Eva Pharma

Evergreen Therpeutics

GeneCure Biotechnologies

Gilead Sciences

Gritstone Oncology, Inc.

HiFiBiO Therapeutics

Histogen

HK inno.N

Huahui Health

ImmunityBio, Inc.

Immunome

