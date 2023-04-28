South Africa Accommodation Industry Report 2023 Featuring Local and International Players - Accor, InterContinental, Southern Sun, Sun Int'l, City Lodge, CampusKey and Citiq

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Accommodation Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on tourism and student accommodation in South Africa. It includes information on the state of tourism, occupancies, influencing factors, notable players, corporate actions and developments.
There are profiles of 48 companies including International companies such as Accor and InterContinental, major local players such as Southern Sun, Sun International and City Lodge, and companies operating in the student accommodation subsector such as CampusKey and Citiq.
The tourism accommodation industry, one of the sectors hardest hit by lockdown restrictions, is in recovery.
Tourist accommodation income increased by more than 60% year on year in 2022. Role players are doing well despite energy costs, power cuts, pressure on the discretionary spending of travellers and occupancy still generally lower than pre-pandemic levels. The United Nations World Tourism Organisation expects the sector to return to pre-crisis levels in 2023.
Key Trends and Challenges
There is increased demand for apartment hotel accommodation and longer stays as people combine working remotely with travel. Last-minute bookings have increased, and hotels are using technology for guests to check in, order food, and control in-room features.
The power crisis has a huge impact on the industry, especially smaller establishments, as most do not have their own generators or inverters. Most large hotels have installed generators, but these don't cover all amenities such as lifts. The high crime rate and the harassment of international tourists is a major threat to tourism.
Student Accommodation
Student accommodation is a growing subsector as the shortage of student accommodation has long been a challenge for the higher education sector.
The Department of Higher Education and Training said there is a shortage of over 400,000 beds for students at public tertiary institutions, with rural-based institutions being the most affected. Demand for student accommodation is resulting in increasing private sector participation.
