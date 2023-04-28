South Africa Private Equity Industry Report 2023 Featuring RMB Corvest, RMB Ventures, Metier, African Rainbow Capital, Hlayisani Capital, Vantage Capital and the SA SME Fund

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The South African Private Equity Industry 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the private equity sector in South Africa including venture capital and SME funding. It includes information on the size and state of the sector, investment and corporate activity, funds under management, funds raised and returns, notable players and developments, including regulatory developments which could result in new investment trends.
There are profiles of 28 companies including RMB Corvest and RMB Ventures, Metier, African Rainbow Capital, Hlayisani Capital, Vantage Capital and the SA SME Fund.
While funds under management have increased, the private equity sector has experienced a slowdown in the value and number of investments since 2018. Returns have also been falling recently.
The slowing global and local economy is likely to mean a tougher 2023 for fund managers. South Africa's grey listing and ratings downgrades are other challenges. However, Pension Funds Act amendments, which came into effect in January 2023, could help increase investment in venture capital and in infrastructure.
Venture Capital
In recent years there has been an increase in venture capital investments in startups. Fintech accounts for most venture capital investments and exits by value and number. There has also been an increase in the number of institutional investors backing venture capital. Increasingly South African venture capital funds are investing in startups on the rest of the continent. Most venture capital investments are at early stage and there is a lack of follow-on funding.
Regulation
Amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act, which came into effect in January 2023, allow pension funds to allocate up to 45% investment in South African infrastructure projects, up from 30% previously. They also increase the amount of assets pension funds can allocate to private equity to 15% (from 10% previously).
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Labour
6.3. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.4. Government Involvement
6.5. Pension Fund Investment
6.6. Infrastructure Investment
6.7. Environmental Issues, ESG and Responsible Investing
6.8. Cybersecurity
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
