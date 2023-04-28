South Africa Private Equity Industry Report 2023 Featuring RMB Corvest, RMB Ventures, Metier, African Rainbow Capital, Hlayisani Capital, Vantage Capital and the SA SME Fund

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The South African Private Equity Industry 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the private equity sector in South Africa including venture capital and SME funding. It includes information on the size and state of the sector, investment and corporate activity, funds under management, funds raised and returns, notable players and developments, including regulatory developments which could result in new investment trends.

There are profiles of 28 companies including RMB Corvest and RMB Ventures, Metier, African Rainbow Capital, Hlayisani Capital, Vantage Capital and the SA SME Fund.



While funds under management have increased, the private equity sector has experienced a slowdown in the value and number of investments since 2018. Returns have also been falling recently.

The slowing global and local economy is likely to mean a tougher 2023 for fund managers. South Africa's grey listing and ratings downgrades are other challenges. However, Pension Funds Act amendments, which came into effect in January 2023, could help increase investment in venture capital and in infrastructure.



Venture Capital



In recent years there has been an increase in venture capital investments in startups. Fintech accounts for most venture capital investments and exits by value and number. There has also been an increase in the number of institutional investors backing venture capital. Increasingly South African venture capital funds are investing in startups on the rest of the continent. Most venture capital investments are at early stage and there is a lack of follow-on funding.



Regulation



Amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act, which came into effect in January 2023, allow pension funds to allocate up to 45% investment in South African infrastructure projects, up from 30% previously. They also increase the amount of assets pension funds can allocate to private equity to 15% (from 10% previously).



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.4. Government Involvement

6.5. Pension Fund Investment

6.6. Infrastructure Investment

6.7. Environmental Issues, ESG and Responsible Investing

6.8. Cybersecurity



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned

4Di Group (Pty) Ltd

Absa Securities United Kingdom Ltd

Absa Stockbrokers Nigeria Ltd

Acorn Private Equity (Pty) Ltd

African Growth and Private Equity - PCC

African Infrastructure Investment Managers (Pty) Ltd

African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd

AIIM Hydropower Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Alliance Holdings Ltd

Altvest Capital Ltd

Anatrica AG

ARC Real Estate GP (Pty) Ltd

ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investment Ltd

AYO Technology Solutions Ltd

BetBio Zambia Ltd

Bopa Moruo Private Equity Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd

Business Partners International Adviser Ltd

Business Partners International Zambia Ltd

Convergence Partners Management (Pty) Ltd

Development Bank of Southern Africa

Edge Growth Business Development (Pty) Ltd

EFS Namibia (Pty) Ltd

Enerweb (Pty) Ltd

Ethos Private Equity (Pty) Ltd

Federated Farmers (Pty) Ltd

Grovest Venture Capital Company (Pty) Ltd

Harith Partners UK Ltd

Havaic Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hlayisani Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd

Horizon Equity Partners (Pty) Ltd

IDF Capital (Pty) Ltd

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd

Ino Harith Capital (Pty) Ltd

Interaction Market Services Cape Town (Pty) Ltd

Interaction Market Services Ekurhuleni (Pty) Ltd

Interaction Market Services Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Interaction Market Services Regional Markets (Pty) Ltd

International Finance Corporation (USA)

Jozi Angels Investment Group (Pty) Ltd

K2018565981 (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Kalon Venture Partners Ltd

Knife Capital (Pty) Ltd

Launch Africa Ventures Fund 1

Liberty General Insurance Uganda Ltd

Liberty Life Tanzania Ltd

Linked to Africa Management Services Ltd

Metier Investment and Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd

Naspers Ltd

National Empowerment Fund Trust

Nedbank Ltd

NESA Venture Capital Investments (Pty) Ltd

Old Mutual Private Equity (Division of Old Mutual Alternative Investments (Pty) Ltd)

Pallidus European Investments (CY) Ltd

Pallidus Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Payprop (Pty) Ltd

Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Managers (Pty) Ltd

Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Mauritius Fund I LP

Pharmaways Healthcare (Pty) Ltd

Phatisa Food Fund 2 LLC

Phatisa Managers (Pty) Ltd

Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd

Purpose Vunani Asset Management (Pvt) Ltd

Radio Africa Group Ltd

RMB Corvest (Pty) Ltd

RMB Ventures (Pty) Ltd

SA SME Fund Ltd (The)

Sanlam Private Equity (Division of Sanlam Investment Management (Pty) Ltd)

SIM Swaziland Ltd

Sorbet Experience UK Ltd (The)

Stanbic Holdings Ghana Ltd

Stanlib Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Stanlib Tanzania Ltd

Vantage Capital Group (Pty) Ltd

Vuna Partners (Pty) Ltd

Vunani Capital Partners Ltd





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpkw3t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.