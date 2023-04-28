|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 28 1115
|Settlement Date
|05/04/2023
|05/04/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,706
|1,900
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|94.518
|/
|8.770
|91.335
|/
|6.930
|Total Number of Bids Received
|19
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|7,406
|2,100
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|94.518
|/
|8.770
|91.335
|/
|6.930
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|94.590
|/
|8.680
|91.450
|/
|6.900
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|94.518
|/
|8.770
|91.335
|/
|6.930
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|94.554
|/
|8.730
|91.380
|/
|6.920
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|94.590
|/
|8.680
|91.450
|/
|6.900
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|94.403
|/
|8.910
|91.100
|/
|6.980
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|94.501
|/
|8.790
|91.353
|/
|6.920
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.00
|1.11
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND