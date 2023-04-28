Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date 05/04/202305/04/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,7061,900
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 94.518/8.77091.335/6.930
Total Number of Bids Received 1911
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,4062,100
Total Number of Successful Bids 1410
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1410
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 94.518/8.77091.335/6.930
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 94.590/8.68091.450/6.900
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 94.518/8.77091.335/6.930
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 94.554/8.73091.380/6.920
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 94.590/8.68091.450/6.900
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 94.403/8.91091.100/6.980
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 94.501/8.79091.353/6.920
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.001.11