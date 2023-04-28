Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2023: Adoption of ADAS in Rail Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global passenger rail transport market grew from $246.64 billion in 2022 to $265.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The passenger rail transport market is expected to grow to $345.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology is becoming popular in the rail transportation industry to optimise energy usage, enhance operational management, safety and aid in cost reduction. These systems provide automatic warning, protection, operation, supervision, and control arrangement. They also aid in meeting stringent government regulations towards passenger safety. Around 60 million units of advanced driver assistance systems were produced globally. Some companies providing these systems for locomotives are Thales Group, Alstom S.A., Bombardier Transportation, Hitachi Ltd., CRRC Corporation Limited, Ansaldo STS, and SIEMENS AG.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the passenger rail transport market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the passenger rail transport market. The regions covered in the passenger rail transport market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the passenger rail transport market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



1) By Type: Medium-Distance Passenger Transport; Long-Distance Passenger Transport; Short-Distance Passenger Transport

2) By Service Type: Transportation; Services Allied to Transportation (Maintenance of Railcars and Rail Tracks, Switching of Cargo, and Storage)

3) By Application: City; Rural



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $265.31 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $345.12 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

