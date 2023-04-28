Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Markets - Global Forecast to 2028 - Growing Adoption of Ai and Ml Worldwide

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification), Sourcing Type (In-House, Outsourced), Application (Medical, Life Science, Food, Telecommunication) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is projected to grow from USD 223.9 billion in 2023 to USD 265.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.4%

The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of the latest technologies in the various end-use verticals and increasing business growth in the construction, electronics, and textile industries.

Moreover, the huge capacity to manufacture medical devices, electronics, and consumer goods across the globe is also likely to drive the growth of the testing, inspection, and certification market.

The testing service segment is expected to hold the highest market share in the overall testing, inspection, and certification market

To ensure that manufacturing companies offer products and services that meet the required standards and regulations, testing, inspection, and certification services are essential. Various automotive components and solutions, such as automotive lighting, connected car solutions, and materials, are tested for compliance with defined standards and regulatory norms through testing services. Test, inspection, and certification markets are currently experiencing a digital trend.

For instance, companies such as SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), and Bureau Veritas (France) are focusing on adopting digital technology to boost market growth. Companies in the TIC sector also focus on ensuring the security, performance, and safety of products, processes, and services.

Before the product is launched and when it is being used or serviced, products are verified at two stages. They can be performed in a lab, on-site, or in other ways. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly outsourcing testing, inspection, and certification services due to global trade and regulatory requirements, as well as the rise of digital technologies.

The outsourced sourcing type segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Testing, inspection, and certification are cost-effective conformity assessment methods that drive higher compliance levels. As a result, consumers are more satisfied with safer products, and government agencies are able to improve efficiency and manage their market surveillance resources more efficiently.

Furthermore, it reduces in-house compliance costs and makes it easier for manufacturers to navigate global market requirements. Companies that offer in-house and outsourced testing, inspection, and certification services may carry out operations differently.

The public sector and mining industries prefer to perform testing, inspections, and certifications in-house rather than outsourcing them. Meanwhile, consumer goods and environmental industries tend to outsource testing, inspections, and certifications.

Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

During the forecast period, the testing, inspection, and certification market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth. Many European and American countries rely heavily on Asian companies for medical devices, personal protective equipment (PPE), pharmaceuticals, and other essential equipment.

The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is driven by increased research and development in autonomous and connected cars (new and improved technologies), as well as improved lifestyles. Due to its large manufacturing capabilities and exports, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the testing, inspection, and certification market.

China and India are among the developing economies of Asia Pacific, where many economically advanced countries have manufacturing units. These units must meet internationally accepted standards. Due to the rise in per capita income among the middle class, domestic markets in Asia are growing rapidly.

Furthermore, consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of certifications and high-quality products. As a result, the TIC market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow. Other factors contributing to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific include manufacturers' growing willingness to produce electrical and electronic products, aerospace and aeronautical components, and heavy machinery in developing economies of Asia Pacific.

Competitive landscape

The major companies in the testing, inspection, and certification market are SGS S.A (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), DEKRA SE (Germany) TUV SUD (Germany), DNV GL (Norway), TUV RHEINLAND (Germany), Applus+ (Spain), and ALS (Australia).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 517 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $223.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $265 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Asia-Pacific Region to Emerge as a Lucrative Growth Avenue for Tic Services

Electrical and Electronics Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

In-House Sourcing Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Testing Services to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Government Regulations to Ensure Product Safety and Environmental Protection

Rising Need for Interoperability Testing due to IoT Deployment

Increasing Trade in Counterfeit & Defective Pharmaceutical Products

Growing Focus on Manufacturing High-Quality Products

Restraints

Complexities Associated with Government Authorities for Global Standards

High Cost of Tic Services due to Geographical Diversity

Opportunities

Rising Focus on Digitalization to Improve Customer Experience

Increasing Importance of Food Safety & Hygiene

Growing Adoption of Ai and Ml Worldwide

Challenges

Low Adoption Rate of Innovative Technologies

Technology Analysis

Substitute Technology

Automation Testing Technology

Case Study Analysis

Tuv Sud Provides Certification and Auditing Services for Meiji Co. Ltd.

Tuv Sud Provides Certification Services to Primech Holdings Limited

Applus+ Rtd Improves Field Service Delivery for Energy & Power with Launch of a Mobile Reach Platform

Lloyd's Register as an Independent Third-Party Certifying Authority for Safe Installation of Tennet's Borwin Gamma Platform

Company Profiles

Key Players

Sgs S.A.

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group plc

Tuv Sud

Dnv Gl

Tuv Rheinland

Dekra Se

Eurofins Scientific

Applus+

Als

Tuv Nord Group

Lloyd's Register Group Services Limited

Mistras

Element Materials Technology

Ul LLC

Other Players

Apave International

Irclass

Normec Qs

Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants

Tic-Sera Ltd.

Hohenstein

Astm

Vde Testing and Certification Institute

Keystone Compliance

Washington Laboratories, Ltd.

Force Technology

Kiwa Inspecta

Rina S.P.A.

Technicka Inspekcia

Turk Loydu

Safety Assessment Federation (Safed)

Prime Group

Hv Technologies, Inc.

Core Laboratories

National Commodities Management Services Limited (Ncml)

Amspec, LLC

Asurequality

Medistri Sa

Avomeen Analytical Services

Inotiv, Inc.

Gateway Analytical

Gulf Inspection International Co.

Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai (Nkkk)

Humber Inspection International India Private Limited

Nqaqsr

Baltic Control

British Standards Institution (Bsi)

Opus Group Ab

Team, Inc.

Favareto Sa

Lenor Group

Cotecna Inspection Sa





