Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2023: Adoption of Mobile Apps the Next Frontier in the Industry

The global personal goods repair and maintenance market grew from $135.63 billion in 2022 to $144.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The personal goods repair and maintenance market is expected to grow to $182.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Mobile apps are being adopted to connect consumers with appliance repair professionals. Several personal goods repair and maintenance companies are offering apps to better connect with customers and increase their reach locally. The apps tap into the current consumer trend of instinctively reaching out to their mobile phones at a moment's notice to search for and order goods. For example, Serviz, an app for home services offers personal goods repair services with prices in some of the major American metropolitan areas. The plumber's app allows consumers to search for nearby plumbers and send repair or maintenance requests.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the personal goods repair and maintenance market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the personal goods repair and maintenance market. The regions covered in the personal goods repair and maintenance market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the personal goods repair and maintenance market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



Major companies in the personal goods repair and maintenance market are Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, uBreakiFix, Moduslink Global Solutions, Mendtronix Inc., and The Cableshoppe Inc.





1) By Type: Home And Garden Equipment Repair And Maintenance; Appliance Repair And Maintenance; Reupholstery And Furniture Repair; Footwear And Leather Goods Repair; Other Personal And Household Goods Repair And Maintenance

2) By Mode: Online; Offline

3) By Service Type: Inspection; Maintenance; Repair



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Characteristics



4. Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Product Analysis



5. Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Supply Chain



6. Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Customer Information



7. Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Trends And Strategies



8. Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market - Macro Economic Scenario



9. Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Size And Growth



10. Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Regional Analysis



11. Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Segmentation

12. Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market



14. Western Europe Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market



15. Eastern Europe Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market



16. North America Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market



17. South America Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market



18. Middle East Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market



19. Africa Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market



20. Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market



22. Market Background: Repair and Maintenance Market

23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

uBreakiFix

Moduslink Global Solutions

Mendtronix Inc.

The Cableshoppe Inc.

