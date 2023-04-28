Global Professional Hygiene Market Outlook Report 2023: A $21.71 Billion Market by 2028 with Essity Aktiebolag, KIMBERLEY CLARK, Reckitt Benckiser, Koch Industries, & Cascades Dominating

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Hygiene Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global professional hygiene market is expected to reach a value of $21.71 billion by 2028 from $15.93 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.29%

The global professional hygiene market is highly fragmented and highly competitive and concentrated due to the presence of many regional, local, and international market players. The leading global professional hygiene market vendors are Essity Aktiebolag, KIMBERLEY CLARK, Koch Industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and Cascades.

Further, vendors offer a diverse range of professional hygiene products at competitive prices. Moreover, there is very little space for new entrants, as the industry is flooded with top, highly competitive companies continuously active and investing in product innovations and business expansions.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global professional hygiene market in 2022, owing to the increasing luxurious hotel industry, international tourism arrivals, and health hygiene awareness. The US and Canada lead in the highest international sports events, trade fairs, and exhibitions, contributing to the region's growing international tourism arrivals.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of HAIs in the healthcare segment is one of the major reasons demanding the usage of soaps & sanitizers, wiping, and cleaning products.

The US was the highest hit country with COVID-19, which fueled the overall professional hygiene industry growth. Also, the growing hand hygiene awareness by the government contributed to the growth of the sanitizer segment in the United States. For instance, the U.S. CDC campaign 'Clean Hands Count' encourages and empowers patients to ask healthcare providers whether they washed their hands.

With support from GOJO Industries, the CDC Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion announced a hand hygiene campaign in 2016 called Clean Hands Count. This campaign aimed to improve hand hygiene outreach in U.S. healthcare facilities by creating a comprehensive initiative that reaches a broad group of healthcare providers, physicians, and patients.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

rowing Popularity of Eco-friendly Products



Liquid hand washes have become increasingly popular in the past 15 years, both in the home and public places such as hospitals and toilets. Some people find them drying on the skin and experience skin irritation after using them.

This is known as contact dermatitis and is particularly common in those who regularly use liquid hand washes as part of their job, perhaps in a hospital or kitchen, where cleanliness is vital. Many companies are now creating cleaning products that use more natural ingredients, avoiding harmful chemicals. Sustainable toiletries formulated with organic and natural ingredients that are kinder to the skin are in high demand.

The increasing popularity of organic sanitizers, which are eco-friendly, skin-safe, and sustainable, is also likely to influence professional hygiene market growth due to safety concerns associated with the use of soaps and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.



IoT Revolutionizing Automatic Soap Dispensers



Vendors in the automatic soap dispenser segment connect IoT (Internet of Things) devices to their products, providing a sanitary no-touch experience without water and soap solution spillage.

This has enabled more benefits to users, such as ensuring that people wash their hands properly for 20 seconds as per WHO recommendations. Automation in soap dispensers due to IoT gives a premium feel and helps maintain top-notch hygiene.

The latest IoT-automatic soap dispensers are designed with sensors that will dispense the hand wash liquid in the precise quantity as programmed in the device. This is considered a 100% safe method to handle the device, and very minimal wastage of resources occurs.



Infectious Disease Outbreaks Across the World



Several infectious diseases are contagious and transmissible. The world of infectious diseases is constantly evolving, including infections at the global and national levels. The possibility of an unknown pathogen emerging and causing havoc is increasing.

Disease outbreaks are mainly due to an infection or transmitted via animal-to-person contact, from the environment, or person-to-person contact. The majority of these diseases can be prevented by maintaining hand hygiene. A growing number of outbreaks has made people aware of hygiene, thereby supporting the growth of the professional hygiene market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Opportunities & Trends

Shift Toward Data-Driven Cleaning Solutions

Growing Popularity of Eco-Friendly Products

High Demand for Smart Bathroom Solutions

Advent of Iot-Powered Automatic Soap Dispensers

Market Growth Enablers

Infectious Disease Outbreaks Worldwide

Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers

Role of Internet in Shaping Consumer Purchasing Behavior

Market Restraints

Lower Penetration of Advanced Hygiene Solutions in Emerging Markets

Skin Health Risks Associated With Chemical Ingredients in Hygiene Products

Lack of Adequate Awareness and Facilities in LMICs

