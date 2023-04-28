Lending Global Market Report 2023: Digital Banking Solutions Remain at the Forefront of Growth Drivers

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lending Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lending market grew from $7887.89 billion in 2022 to $8682.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The lending market is expected to grow to $12176.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Banks and financial institutions are adopting digitization solutions to modernise their commercial lending business. This move is mainly a result of increased competition among banks and growing demand for a simplified and quick commercial lending process. Digitization enables faster approval of commercial loans, which can otherwise be a complex and slow process.

It also enables banks to target new customer categories and offer customer-centric solutions, which leads to improved efficiencies in the commercial lending business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Hana Bank, and Fidor Bank are three major companies that have incorporated digitization into lending.



Participation lending, also known as syndicated lending, is gaining prominence as it reduces the risks associated with lending large amounts of capital. Participation lending is the process of providing a loan by multiple lenders to one borrower. Participation loans are usually provided by one financial institution and administered by another.

The popularity of participation lending is increasing as it provides a channel to offer diversified loan products and improves the liquidity of the business. This partnership offers larger business lending opportunities to financial institutions by allowing them to share both funding and risk. It eliminates the need for manual tracking of information by optimising the entire lending process. Some of the companies involved in participation lending are Coastway Community Bank, Shamrock Financial Corp., and Homestar Mortgage.

Western Europe was the largest region in the lending market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the lending market. The regions covered in the lending market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the lending market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Corporate Lending; Household Lending; Government Lending

2) By Interest Rate: Fixed Rate; Floating Rate

3) By Lending Channel: Offline; Online



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8682.26 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12176.98 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Lending Market Characteristics



4. Lending Market Product Analysis



5. Lending Market Supply Chain



6. Lending Market Customer Information



7. Lending Market Trends And Strategies



8. Lending Market - Macro Economic Scenario



9. Lending Market Size And Growth



10. Lending Market Regional Analysis



11. Lending Market Segmentation

12. Lending Market Segments



13. Lending Market Metrics



14. Asia-Pacific Lending Market



15. Western Europe Lending Market



16. Eastern Europe Lending Market



17. North America Lending Market



18. South America Lending Market



19. Middle East Lending Market



20. Africa Lending Market



21. Lending Market Competitive Landscape



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Lending Market



23. Market Background: Lending And Payments Market



24. Recommendations



25. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

China Construction Bank

Agricultural Bank Of China

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Citi Group

Bank of America Corporation

State Bank of India

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Legal & General Group plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14gq28

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment