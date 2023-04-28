3D Cinema Screen Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $548.3 Million by 2031 at a 15.8% CAGR

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Cinema Screen Market by Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D cinema screen market is anticipated to reach $548.3 million by 2031, growing from $132.7 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Key factors driving the growth of the 3D cinema screen market include the rise in the use of 3D technology in movie making.

By offering a three-dimensional view of the visuals on the screen, the images on the screen appear more realistic while watching the movie on a 3D cinema screen. Also, 3D stereoscopic technology is widely used for cinema screens and has made its way into living rooms with the advent of commercially available 3D TVs owing to technological advancements.



Auto-stereoscopy technology uses alioscopy displays to create a 3D experience for the viewer without requiring the use of eyewear. The same sense of depth is produced by anoscopy screens as it is produced by other 3D technologies such as anaglyph and active glasses. Alioscopy displays multiplex offsets of a screen in order to create the illusion of three dimensions.

The biggest advantage of this technology is that it does not need special glasses to view 3D media. In addition, the technology's 8 points of view allow several viewers to walk around and still enjoy the 3D effect while simultaneously viewing the screen content. All these factors are projected to create several growth opportunities for the key market players during the forecast period.



In addition to this, rapid urbanization and industrialization have boosted the global 3D cinema screen market. The growing industrialization has increased the number of social gatherings and seminars/events. There is a large penetration of oversized screens in such events to display its products and technologies to the audience. These promotional activities have fueled the sales of 3D cinema screen manufacturers, further contributing to the overall global 3d cinema screen market.



Apart from this, the rising disposable income of consumers, rapid technological innovation in cinema screens, the emergence of new entrants, and other factors are contributing to the overall 3D cinema screen market growth. In addition to this, massive investments by government authorities and foreign direct investments (FDI) to boost infrastructure development and the construction of smart cities as well as entertainment infrastructure such as theatres, gaming stations and others are some of the factors responsible for market growth.



Based on type, the large screen sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the oversized screen sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

Based on application, the commercial sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the residential sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period

