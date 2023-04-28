Green Coatings Market Size Is Estimated to Rise to USD 155.9 Billion By 2027: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global "Green Coatings Market is estimated to be USD 123.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 155.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 to 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing Green coatings market in the world. Increasing focus on health and sustainability is one of its driving factor.

List of Key Players in Green Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) PPG Industries (US) Axalta Coating Systems (US) BASF SE (Germany) The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Green Coatings Market:

Drivers: Increasing focus on health and sustainability brings “going green” idea into greater limelight Restraints: Availability and cost of specialized raw materials needed for green coatings Opportunities: Rising demand for renewable raw materials Challenges: To develop synthetic technologies that possess little or no toxicity to human health and environment

Key Findings of the Study:

Wood coatings is the second fastest-growing segment of the overall green coatings market. China is the largest green coatings market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for 49.6%, in terms of value, of the global Green coatings market in 2021. The strong growth in the region is highly attributed by increasing economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across different application areas, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture. Asia Pacific region is witnessing an increased demand for high-end cars due to increasing purchasing power of consumers and large-scale investments in the automobile sector in the region.

With the growing population and increasing migration of population to the developed nations, the construction industry is estimated to develop substantially in the near future. It allows the architectural application to have the largest market share of Green coatings market. Architectural green coatings possess various favorable properties, such as high corrosion and temperature resistance, increased durability of end-products, and low fire-hazards risk; and thus, are preferred for use in various commercial and industrial applications.

Recent Developments

In August 2021, AkzoNobel N.V. launched this product in the Indian market. The product is India’s first USDA-certified green paint.

In October 2020, AkzoNobel N.V. launched this product in the Vietnam market. Air Clean Green (Vietnam) contains 22 percent USDA-Certified green content.

