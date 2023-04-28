Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae Reappointed to Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC) to U.S. Secretary of Commerce

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, is pleased to announce that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has reappointed Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae to the Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC) as a representative from Lightbridge Corporation and of small business companies in the U.S. nuclear energy sector, effective immediately. As a member of CINTAC, Mr. Grae participates in the committee’s duty to advise Secretary Raimondo on developing and administering programs and policies to expand U.S. exports of civil nuclear goods and services.



CINTAC is composed of private-sector representatives from the nuclear power industry. CINTAC meets periodically throughout the year to discuss the most pressing trade issues facing the U.S. civil nuclear sector, contribute to policy discussions, and work with government leaders.

President and CEO of Lightbridge Corporation, Seth Grae, commented, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve again as a member of this prestigious committee that advises Secretary Raimondo. This is an exciting time for our company and the nuclear power industry. I look forward to contributing to CINTAC supporting America's leadership position in developing and deploying advances in nuclear technology.”

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid. Lightbridge has secured a long-term strategic partnership with Idaho National Laboratory (INL), the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Lightbridge Fuel™ in existing light water reactors, pressurized heavy water reactors and SMRs. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; the Company’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in the Company’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of our nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing the Company’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, our intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2022, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.