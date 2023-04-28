Twin Disc Reports Solid Third Quarter Results

RACINE, Wis., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on March 31, 2023.



Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Sales increased 24.4% year-over-year to $73.8 million

Net income attributable to Twin Disc was $2.7 million and EBITDA* of $6.4 million

Improved operating cash flow of $6.9 million

Six-month backlog of $127.7 million at the highest level in more than four years

Veth business delivered a record-high 12-month backlog in the third quarter

Significant improvement in shipments and moderation of supply chain headwinds

CEO Perspective

“Our team remained agile during the quarter capitalizing on robust end market demand and easing supply chain headwinds to deliver a 24% increase in sales year-over-year. While we are very proud of these results, our margins were negatively impacted by a number of factors, including component shortages and inflation that more than offset the partial quarter of pricing realization. As we have discussed, we are laser-focused on margin expansion and cash flow and expect to see some of the actions we have taken bear fruit over the coming quarters. Importantly, our third quarter backlog is at the highest level we’ve seen since fiscal 2018 and inventory levels are sequentially lower on a dollar and percentage of backlog basis. As such, we remain optimistic as we look ahead and leverage our competitive strengths across the business to drive profitable growth over the long term,” commented John H. Batten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin Disc.

Third Quarter Results

Sales for the fiscal 2023 third quarter increased 24.4% year-over-year to $73.8 million driven by strong demand in both the Company’s Marine and Propulsion Systems, as well as Land-Based Transmission markets, and solid operational improvements resulting in higher quarterly shipments than expected.

Sales by product group:

Product Group

(Thousands of $): Q3 FY23 Sales Q3 FY22 Sales Change

Marine and Propulsion Systems 43,854 33,162 32.2 % Land-Based Transmissions 19,574 16,086 21.7 % Industrial 7,304 8,461 (13.7 )% Other 3,041 1,580 92.5 % Total 73,772 59,289 24.4 %

The Company delivered double-digit growth in North American and Asia Pacific regions on both a sequential and year-over-year basis driven by strong end market demand and the expansion of our Veth business into new geographies and the luxury yacht market.

Gross profit increased 8.9% to $19.3 million compared to $17.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin was 26.1% in the third quarter, compared to 29.8% in the prior year period. The 370-basis point year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by unfavorable mix and continued inflationary and supply chain pressures. The Company implemented, and started to realize, additional price increases during the quarter, which will favorably impact margins going forward. Year-to-date gross profit increased 11.1% to $49.6 million. Year-to-date gross margin decreased 100 basis points to 25.7%.

Marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expense increased by $0.2 million, or 1.6%, to $14.6 million, compared to $14.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increased ME&A expense was primarily driven by a prior year Dutch subsidy of $0.7 million, a $0.7 million inflationary impact on wages, and a $0.4 million increase in travel costs as we return to more normal travel levels. These increases were partially offset by a $1.2 million reduction in the global bonus accrual. On a year-to-date basis, ME&A expense increased 6.9% to $45.7 million.

Net income attributable to Twin Disc for the quarter was $2.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to a net income attributable to Twin Disc of $2.2 million, or $0.17 per share, for the third fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year improvement was partially driven by lower income tax expense resulting from the geographic mix of earnings. Year-to-date, the Company generated net income attributable to Twin Disc of $1.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, a 564.6% and 550.2% increase, respectively, from the comparable prior year period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $6.4 million in the quarter, compared to $5.6 million in the year-ago period, primarily driven by higher depreciation and amortization primarily related to an investment in the Company’s ERP system. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, EBITDA increased 16.1% to $12.8 million from $11.0 million in the comparable prior year period.

On a consolidated basis, the backlog of orders to be shipped over the next six months is approximately $127.7 million, compared to $124.0 million at the end of the second quarter. As a percentage of six-month backlog, inventory has improved from 110% at the end of the second quarter to 107% at the end of the third quarter. Compared to the end of fiscal 2022, cash increased 12.0% to $14.0 million and net debt* decreased $6.7 million to $17.3 million.

CFO Perspective

Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary stated, “While we have seen broad-based supply chain headwind moderation, acute material and component shortages continue to impact our profitability. I am cautiously optimistic that the worst is behind us, and our team is in a much better place to better anticipate and respond to these challenges. Further, as inflation moderates, lower-margin orders flow out of the backlog, and we realize the full benefit of our previous pricing actions, we expect to see improved margin performance. We believe our longer-term revenue, gross margin, and free cash flow conversion targets are achievable, and our disciplined capital allocation strategy and strong balance sheet place us in an enviable position to take advantage of growth-focused opportunities ahead for Twin Disc.”

Discussion of Results

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” and “expects,” or similar anticipatory expressions, usually identify forward-looking statements. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and the cyclical nature of many of the Company’s product markets; foreign currency risks and other risks associated with the Company’s international sales and operations; the ability of the Company to successfully implement price increases to offset increasing commodity costs; the ability of the Company to generate sufficient cash to pay its indebtedness as it becomes due; and the possibility of unforeseen tax consequences and the impact of tax reform in the U.S. or other jurisdictions. These and other risks are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented in subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Information

Financial information excluding the impact of asset impairments, restructuring charges, foreign currency exchange rate changes and the impact of acquisitions, if any, in this press release are not measures that are defined in U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These items are measures that management believes are important to adjust for in order to have a meaningful comparison to prior and future periods and to provide a basis for future projections and for estimating our earnings growth prospects. Non-GAAP measures are used by management as a performance measure to judge profitability of our business absent the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and acquisitions. Management analyzes the company’s business performance and trends excluding these amounts. These measures, as well as EBITDA, provide a more consistent view of performance than the closest GAAP equivalent for management and investors. Management compensates for this by using these measures in combination with the GAAP measures. The presentation of the non-GAAP measures in this press release are made alongside the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Definitions

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is calculated as net earnings or loss excluding interest expense, the provision or benefit for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended For the Three Quarters Ended March 31,

March 25,

March 31,

March 25,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 73,772 $ 59,289 $ 193,036 $ 166,939 Cost of goods sold 54,507 41,598 143,451 122,319 Gross profit 19,265 17,691 49,585 44,620 Marketing, engineering and administrative expenses 14,626 14,396 45,688 42,753 Restructuring expenses 33 303 208 1,542 Other operating (income) loss 1 (63 ) (4,149 ) (2,957 ) Income from operations

4,605 3,055 7,838 3,282 Interest expense 522 490 1,682 1,594 Other expense (income), net 785

(498 ) 1,834

(608 ) 1,307 (8 ) 3,516 986 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 3,298 3,063 4,322 2,296 Income tax expense 548 753 2,349 1,757 Net income 2,750 2,310 1,973 539 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax (76 ) (79 ) (188 ) (223 ) Net income attributable to Twin Disc $ 2,674 $ 2,231 $ 1,785 $ 316 Income per share data: Basic income per share attributable to Twin Disc common shareholders $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.02 Diluted income per share attributable to Twin Disc common shareholders $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding data: Basic shares outstanding 13,504 13,397 13,455 13,339 Diluted shares outstanding 13,662 13,457 13,608 13,373 Comprehensive income Net income $ 2,750 $ 2,310 $ 1,973 $ 539 Benefit plan adjustments, net of income taxes of $1, $4, $5, and $4, respectively 578 505 581 1,512 Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,014 (2,721 ) 3,117 (6,359 ) Unrealized gain on cash flow hedge, net of income taxes of $0, $0, $0, and $0, respectively (224 ) 810 (26 ) 1,748 Comprehensive income 4,118 904 5,645 (2,560 ) Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest 67 38 277 235 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc $ 4,185 $ 942 $ 5,922 $ (2,325 )





RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME TO EBITDA (In thousands; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Three Quarters Ended March 31, March 25, March 31, March 25, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Twin Disc $ 2,674 $ 2,231 $ 1,785 $ 316 Interest expense 522 490 1,682 1,594 Income tax expense 548 753 2,349 1,757 Depreciation and amortization 2,670 2,112 6,936 7,317 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization $ 6,414 $ 5,586 $ 12,752 $ 10,984





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT (In thousands; unaudited) March 31, June 30, 2023

2022 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,000 $ 2,000 Long-term debt 29,276 34,543 Total debt 31,276 36,543 Less cash 14,024 12,521 Net debt $ 17,252 $ 24,022





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands; except share amounts, unaudited) March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 14,024 $ 12,521 Trade accounts receivable, net 44,438 45,452 Inventories 136,153 127,109 Assets held for sale 2,968 2,968 Prepaid expenses 10,025 7,756 Other 8,341 8,646 Total current assets 215,949 204,452 Property, plant and equipment, net 40,700 41,615 Right-of-use assets operating leases 12,415 12,685 Intangible assets, net 11,239 13,010 Deferred income taxes 2,542 2,178 Other assets 2,668 2,583 TOTAL ASSETS $ 285,513 $ 276,523 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,000 $ 2,000 Accounts payable 29,726 28,536 Accrued liabilities 56,886 50,542 Total current liabilities 88,612 81,078 Long-term debt, less current maturities 29,276 34,543 Lease obligations 9,897 10,575 Accrued retirement benefits 10,315 9,974 Deferred income taxes 3,391 3,802 Other long-term liabilities 5,403 5,363 Total liabilities 146,894 145,335 Twin Disc shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value - - Common shares authorized: 30,000,000; issued: 14,632,802; no par value 42,145 42,551 Retained earnings 136,815 135,031 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,503 ) (32,086 ) 150,457 145,496 Less treasury stock, at cost (818,115 and 960,459 shares, respectively) 12,527 14,720 Total Twin Disc shareholders' equity 137,930 130,776 Noncontrolling interest 689 412 Total equity 138,619 131,188 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 285,513 $ 276,523





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands; unaudited) For the Three Quarters Ended March 31, March 25, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,973 $ 539 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,936 7,317 Gain on sale of assets (4,237 ) (2,939 ) Restructuring expenses (54 ) (487 ) Provision for deferred income taxes (1,462 ) (1,383 ) Stock compensation expense and other non-cash charges, net 2,355 2,642 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 1,348 (12,912 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 6,859 (7,223 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (6,810 ) (2,371 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 7,177 9,152 Proceeds on note receivable - 500 Other, net 199 465 Net cash provided by investing activities 566 7,746 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving loan arrangements 65,862 78,142 Repayments of revolving loan arrangements (69,823 ) (73,192 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (1,534 ) (2,063 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (204 ) (726 ) Payments of withholding taxes on stock compensation (463 ) (487 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (6,162 ) 1,674 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 240 (1,712 ) Net change in cash 1,503 485 Cash: Beginning of period 12,521 12,340 End of period $ 14,024 $ 12,825

