Cloud Managed Services Global Market Report 2023: Growing Need for Cloud Services in the BFSI Sector Bolsters Industry

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Managed Services Market by Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Sector - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report titled provides an in-depth analysis of cloud managed services market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



The global cloud managed services market is projected to reach USD 247.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The growth of the cloud managed services market is driven by the technological advances supporting the adoption of cloud services, the growing need for cloud services in the BFSI sector, and the increasing importance of managed cloud services in the healthcare sector.

Moreover, the increasing focus on customized and managed cloud services and integration of cloud technologies with in-house apps provide significant opportunities in the global cloud managed services market. Enterprises' increasing preference for storage-as-a-service and rising demand for backup and archive-as-a-service are some of the key trends observed in the cloud managed services market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global cloud managed services market by type, deployment mode, organization size, sector, and geography.



Based on type, the global cloud managed services market is segmented into cybersecurity services, infrastructure services, business services, network services, data center services, communication and collaboration services, and mobility services. In 2023, the network services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cloud managed services market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of managed VPN and SD-WAN services among telecommunication data centers and the growing need to reduce repetitive or mundane tasks, speed up processes, and drive down overheads. However, the mobility services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on deployment mode, the global cloud managed services market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. In 2023, the public cloud segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cloud managed services market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for cloud managed services due to their cost-effectiveness, and increasing demand for public cloud managed services to avoid the high upfront costs of setting up and maintaining own on-premises infrastructure for businesses. However, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on geography, the global cloud managed services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global cloud managed services market. North America's large market share is attributed to the growing adoption of cloud managed services by large IT companies to reduce capital costs and transfer them into operational expenses, and the increasing need for different businesses to concentrate on their core functions.



The key players operating in the global cloud managed services market are Google LLC (a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.) (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Accenture plc (Ireland), NEC Corporation (Japan), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.) (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Infosys Limited (India), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), CloudNow Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), and ISmile Technologies (U.S.).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements Supporting the Adoption of Cloud Services

Growing Need for Cloud Services in the BFSI Sector

Increasing Importance of Managed Cloud Services in the Healthcare Sector

Restraints

High Cost of Managed Services

Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Customized and Managed Cloud Services

Integration of Cloud Technologies with In-house Apps

Challenges

Security & Privacy Risks Associated with Multi-tenancy

Compliance Issues, Limited Flexibility, and Unpredictable Costs of Cloud Services

Trends

Enterprises' Increasing Preference for Storage-as-a-Service

Integration of IoT with Cloud Managed Services

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, deployment mode, organization size and sector?

What is the historical market for cloud managed services across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global cloud managed services market?

Who are the major players in the global cloud managed services market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global cloud managed services market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global cloud managed services market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global cloud managed services market and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report

Cloud Managed Services Market, by Type

Cybersecurity Services

Cloud Security Services

Endpoint Security Services

Network Security Services

Application Security Services

Other Cybersecurity Services

Infrastructure Services

Business Services

Network Services

Network Monitoring & Management Services

Network Provisioning Services

Data Center Services

Data Storage, Backup & Disaster Recovery Services

Data Monitoring & Migration Services

Communication and Collaboration Services

Unified Communications as a Service

Managed VoIP Services

Mobility Services

Device Management Services

Application Management Services

Cloud Managed Services Market, by Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Managed Services Market, by Organization Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Cloud Managed Services Market, by Sector

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

Energy & Utility

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Other Sectors

Cloud Managed Services Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Cloud Managed Services Market, by Type



6. Cloud Managed Services Market, by Deployment Mode



7. Cloud Managed Services Market, by Organization Size



8. Cloud Managed Services Market, by Sector



9. Cloud Managed Services Market, by Geography



10. Cloud Managed Services Market-Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



12. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Google LLC (a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.) (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Accenture plc (Ireland)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc.) (U.S.)

Wipro Limited (India)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Infosys Limited (India)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

CloudNow Technologies Pvt Ltd (India)

ISmile Technologies (U.S.).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qz2k5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.