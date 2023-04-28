Hofseth Biocare ASA: COMPLETED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hofseth BioCare ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2023. 253,351,609 shares, amounting to 64.13 per cent of the share capital, were represent in the meeting or by proxy. All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 13 April 2023.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About HBC:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new pharmaceutical drug leads. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies ongoing in multiple clinics and university research labs. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are focused on developing an oral treatment for inflammatory disease driven by eosinophils (a type of white blood cell). Clinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung") as well as in COVID. Other leads are focused on the protection of the Gastro- Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation (including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis) and using a special formula of soluble protein hydrolysate (SPH also known as ProGo®) as a Medical Food to help treat IBD, and for Iron Deficiency Anemia.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of the lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Ningbo, New Jersey and Palo Alto.

HBC is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker "HBC". More information about HBC at hofsethbiocare.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment