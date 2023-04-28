Smart Textiles Global Market is Projected to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030: Smart Garments Emerge as Sub-Sets of Wearable Technology

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Textiles: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Textiles estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sensing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Energy Harvesting segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $699.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR



The Smart Textiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$699.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.2% and 22.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.5% CAGR.



