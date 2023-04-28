Safety Light Curtains Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Light Curtains: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Safety Light Curtains estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Type 2, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$415.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Type 4 segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Safety Light Curtains market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$225.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Discourage the Market
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term, Inducing Weakness into the Market
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
- An Introduction to Safety Light Curtains
- History of Light Curtain for Safety
- Specifications of Safety Light Curtain
- Functions of Light Curtains
- Type 2 & Type 4 Safety Light Curtains
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Advanced Features of Type 4 Safety Light Curtains Boost Adoption
- Type 2 Safety Light Curtains: Widespread Deployment in Low Risk Areas
- Automotive Sector Emerges As the Largest End-Use Category
- Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Safety Light Curtains - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Risk of Mortality and Injuries from Occupational Hazards Drives Importance of Safety Light Curtains
- High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Safety Light Curtains: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region
- Total Cost of Workplace Injuries in the US: Breakdown of Expenditure (in %) for 2018
- Safety Hazards Driving Adoption of Safety Light Curtains in Manufacturing Industries
- Workplace Safety Index: Cost to Businesses (in US$ Billion) by Disabling Workplace Injuries
- Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth of Safety Light Curtains Market
- COVID-19 Mandates Additional Automation Changes to Plant Floor & Factory Operations
- Shift Towards Industry 4.0 and Industrial Automation Enhances Importance of Safety Light Curtains
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020E
- IoT Sensors Step In to Further Automate Industrial Environments & Augment Workplace Safety
- Rising Use of Robots in Industrial Facilities and the Imperative Need to Ensure Safety of Work Environments Drives Market Growth
- Global Industrial Robots Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Combination of Smart Safety Automation and Software for Reduced Injuries Risk for Humans on Robotic Manufacturing Floors
- Human Robot Collaboration: Significance of Risk Assessment of Robotic Systems
- Packaging Industry: Growing Use of Automation and Robotics Fuels Market Prospects
- Increasing Automation in Packaging Industry to Drive Adoption of Safety Light Curtains: Global Packaging Automation Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Post COVID-19 Recovery in Auto Industry & Growing Use of Automated Machinery in Production Operations to Propel Market
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Protection of Machinery in Healthcare, Life Science & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plants to Fuel Use of Safety Light Curtains
- Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Semiconductor & Electronics: Rising Use of Automation for Production of Varied Products Necessitates Use of Safety Light Curtains
- Growing Use of Consumer Electronics Bodes Well for the Market: Number of Consumer Electronic Users (in Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020
- Advancements in Safety Light Curtains to Boost Market Prospects
- Novel Safety Light Curtains for End-of-Line Packaging Plants and Tire & Auto Parts Manufacturing Plants
- openSAFETY Protocol of EPSG for Intelligent Light Curtains
- Market to Benefit from Implementation of Safety Regulations for Industrial Operations
- Challenges Facing Safety Light Curtains Market
- Common Issues with Safety Light Curtains
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
