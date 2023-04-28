Global LiDAR Drones Strategic Business Report 2023: Relaxation in Regulations Related to Commercial Drone Usage in Varied Applications Drives Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LiDAR Drones: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for LiDAR Drones estimated at US$160.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$791.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Rotary Wing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.2% CAGR and reach US$614.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed Wing segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR
The LiDAR Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$133.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.
- 3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR)
- DJI
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- Leica Geosystems AG
- Phoenix LiDAR Systems
- Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
- SICK AG
- Teledyne Optech
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
- Yellowscan
