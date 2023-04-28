Single-Use Bioreactors Market is Expected to Reach $10.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The single-use bioreactor industry is expected to experience tremendous growth in the near future due to increased demand for more cost-effective and efficient production of biopharmaceuticals. The use of single-use bioreactors has the potential to reduce capital investment and operational costs, as well as increase production flexibility. This is expected to lead to a significant increase in the number of companies investing in and utilizing single-use bioreactors. Additionally, ongoing research and development of new technologies and systems, such as advanced sensors and advanced analytics, are expected to further drive growth in the near future. Finally, the growing global demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to increase the demand for single-use bioreactors, further driving growth in the industry.

Single-Use Bioreactors market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $10.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors among startups and SMEs, lower operational complexity of single-use bioreactors compared to conventional stainless-steel bioreactors, reduced energy and water consumption, growing size of the biologics and biosimilars market, and technologically advanced offerings by players in single-use bioreactors. However, extractability and leachability issues regarding disposable of single-use components used in bioreactors and regulatory concerns related to single-use bioreactors are the major factors restraining the growth of this market to certain extent.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49113750

Single-Use Bioreactors Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $10.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, type, type of cell, type of molecule, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Hybrid facilities for sustainable manufacturing Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors among startups and SMEs

Based on product, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into single-use bioreactor systems, single-use media bags, single-use filtration assemblies, and other products. The single-use bioreactor systems segment dominated the single-use bioreactors market in 2022. Single-use bioreactor systems offer advantages such as low capital investment, low operating expenses, and lower environmental footprint.

Based on type, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into stirred-tank single-use bioreactors, wave-induced single-use bioreactors, bubble-column single-use bioreactors, and other single-use bioreactors such as hybrid bioreactors and single-use bioreactors with vertically perforated discs. The stirred-tank single-use bioreactors segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to stirred-tank single-use bioreactors in the culturing of aerobic microbial cell cultures.

Based on the type of molecule, the global single-use bioreactors market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, gene-modified cells, stem cells, and other molecules. In 2022, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use bioreactors market owing to the increasing demand for single-use bioreactors in the manufacturing of mAbs, owing to low investment costs and a reduction in time-intensive changeover procedures.

Based on the type of cell, the global single-use bioreactors market is segmented into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and other cells (insect and plant cells). In 2022, the mammalian cells segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The increasing adoption of mammalian cells due to their post-translational modification capacity and molecular structure assembly that closely resembles proteins in humans are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into research & development, process development, and bioproduction. The bioproduction segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of single-use bioreactors in biomanufacturing and the increasing demand for single-use bioreactors in CMOs due to the advantages it offers, such as flexibility and easy scalability.

Based on end users, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market in 2022 owing to the increasing R&D initiatives by pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies and growing production of biologics & biosimilars.

Based on region, single-use bioreactors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia Pacific has the fastest growth rate owing to The factors such as the growing biopharmaceutical industry, growing investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in the Asia Pacific region, and the growing number of CROs & CMOs in different countries in the region are supporting the growth of the market in the region.

Key Market Players:

Major players operating in the single-use bioreactors market include Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore (Germany). These companies have manufacturing units as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. They have an established portfolio of reputable services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share, and vast service portfolio.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=49113750

Hypothetic Challenges of Single-Use Bioreactors Market in Near Future:

Increasing cost of disposable materials: The cost of disposable materials used in single-use bioreactors is increasing, leading to an increase in the cost of production for biopharmaceutical companies.

Limited scalability: As single-use bioreactors are designed to be used for relatively small-scale processes, they may not be suitable for large-scale production.

Environmental concerns: The disposal of single-use bioreactors may lead to environmental pollution and contamination.

Technology constraints and risks: As single-use bioreactors are relatively new, there may be technology constraints and risks associated with their implementation.

Regulatory challenges: As the use of single-use bioreactors is relatively new, there may be a lack of clarity on regulatory requirements, which could lead to delays in obtaining regulatory approval.

Top 3 Use Cases of Single-Use Bioreactors Market:

Cell Culture: Single-use bioreactors are used in the production of biologics, such as vaccines, antibody fragments, monoclonal antibodies, and other therapeutic proteins. These bioreactors provide an efficient, cost-effective, and low-maintenance platform for cell culture processes.

Fermentation: Single-use bioreactors are used in industrial fermentation processes to produce chemicals, enzymes, and other bioproducts. They offer faster process cycles, increased product quality, and improved process safety.

Disposable Chromatography: Single-use bioreactors are used in purification processes such as chromatography, where they can be used for the capture, separation, and purification of bioproducts. They offer advantages such as low cost and ease of use, and are ideal for research and development applications.

Recent Developments:

In November 2022, Sartorius GA (Germany) planned to invest in growing its operations by establishing new R&D laboratories and digitalizing & automating equipment, among other approaches. This development was aimed at meeting the high demand from the biopharmaceutical industry.

In November 2022, Danaher Corporation (US) subsidiary, Cytiva invested around USD 8 million to expand its Fast Trak center in Shanghai, China. The Single-use Technologies (SUT) center of excellence in Asia offers new product R&D tests and validation with an aim to facilitate the industry’s application of SUT throughout the region.

In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) opened its largest single-use technology manufacturing site in Greater Nashville with an investment of USD 105 million to meet the growing demand for the bioprocessing materials needed to produce vaccines and breakthrough therapies for cancer and other diseases.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=49113750

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Single Use Assemblies Market

Single Use Bioprocessing Market

Bioprocess Container Market

Immunotherapy Drugs Market