3D Cameras Market is Expected to Accumulate a Value of US$ 47.6 Billion by Registering a CAGR of 14.8% in the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 - TMR Report

The global market was valued at US$ 13.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 47.6 Bn by the end of 2031. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to be driven by rapid expansion of industrial automation and rise in application of 3D cameras in consumer electronics.

Rise in application of 3D sensing technology in augmented reality devices is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the 3D cameras market. Surge in usage of 3D smart cameras in several industries such as media & entertainment, sports, life sciences, and marine exploration applications is expected to accelerate market development.

Rapid increase in popularity of time-of-flight (ToF) 3D image sensors is expected to bolster market growth. Rise in usage of ToF sensors in logistics and automotive applications is anticipated to broaden the market outlook in near future.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Usage of 3D Cameras in Automated Processes and Advanced Inspection Applications: Rapid increase in trend of autonomous process such as high-quality inspections in industrial settings is expected to propel the market. For instance, 3D cameras are used in underwater pipeline inspection. Rise in commercialization of 3D cameras in subsea pipeline inspection system is expected to encourage R&D in the 3D cameras market.



Rapid Adoption of TOF and 30 fps – 60 fps 3D Cameras: Based on technology, the time-of-flight (TOF) segment accounted for major share of the 3D cameras market in 2022. Extensive usage of TOF 3D cameras in a range of applications is expected to propel the segment. Additionally, these cameras are versatile for usage in both indoor and outdoor applications.



Surge in demand for TOF 3D cameras in robotics, self-driving vehicles, and augmented reality applications is anticipated to bolster the market. Based on frame rate, the 30 fps – 60 fps segment accounted for 34.7% market share in 2022. 3D cameras offering 30 fps – 60 fps are widely preferred for image and video recording, owing to better watching or viewing experience.



Key Drivers

Growing trend of adoption of autonomous system in industrial settings is a key driver of the 3D cameras market. Rise in demand for 3D machine vision systems in Industry 4.0 in several countries is expected to propel the 3D cameras market.



Surge in adoption of high-quality inspection systems in automotive, healthcare, and aerospace industries is a key trend expected to augment market size.



Increase in government spending in public security is likely to fuel 3D cameras market development. Rise in demand for advanced vision technologies in public institutions and critical infrastructure is likely to be driven by need for security and surveillance systems.



Surge in concerns about terror activities across the globe is expected to accelerate the expansion of the market. 24 by 7 advanced surveillance has been proven to be an effective counterterrorism measure.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the leading share of the global 3D cameras market from 2023 to 2031. The region accounted for 37.4% market share in 2022. Presence of several electronic manufacturers and globally prominent semiconductor companies is likely to fuel market growth in Asia Pacific.

Rapid pace of industrial automation in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan is anticipated to propel the market in the region in the next few years. Rise in usage of 3D cameras in smartphones and tablets is anticipated to generate significant business opportunities for companies in the region.

North America accounted for 34.1% market share in 2022. Presence of leading manufacturers of 3D cameras in the region is a key factor expected to propel the market development.

Competition Landscape

The 3D cameras market is fairly fragmented. Several well-entrenched players hold majority stakes in the market. Leading players are focusing on product portfolio expansion and engaging in merger & acquisition in order to increase market share.

Key players operating in the 3D cameras industry are Basler AG, PMD Technologies AG, Hikrobot Co., Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Sony Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, LG Electronics Inc., Stemmer Imaging AG, and Sony Corporation.

3D Cameras Market Segmentation

Technology

Time-of-Flight (TOF)

Stereo Vision

Laser Triangulation

Structured Light

Frame Rate

Less than 30 fps

30 fps – 60 fps

61 fps – 120 fps



Application

Machine Vision

Robot Guidance

Inspection

Logistics Automation

Consumer Camcorder

Occupant Monitoring Systems (OMS)

Security & Surveillance

Others (Consumer Devices, BGA & Micro BGA, Horticulture Automation, etc.)

End-use Industry

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Logistics

Industrial

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Security & Surveillance, etc.)



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



