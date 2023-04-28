Exela Technologies Announces Estimated $48M TCV Win

IRVING, Texas, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a leader in business processing automation (“BPA“), today announced that it has won a contract with a large infrastructure operator in Europe. The 5-year project has an estimated $48 million total contract value (“TCV”). The expected contract revenue will contribute to the ITPS accounting segment which generated $847 million of revenue in 2022. The implementation is set to begin imminently.



Exela is set to deploy highly secure solutions from its Digital Assets Group with this customer, primarily DMR, which includes AI-led hyper automation, recognition, archiving and other industry-leading features meeting the highest level of regulatory compliance and certification.

“This win is a prime example of our industry-leading, award winning solutions, which enable our customers’ digital transformation journeys. We are pleased that we were selected and look forward to meeting our customer’s needs,” said Vitalie Robu, President Exela EMEA.

About Exela Technologies

Exela is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions that improve efficiency, quality, and productivity. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry solution suites addressing finance & accounting, human capital management, facilities optimization, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Exela is a leader in workflow automation, attended and unattended cognitive automation, digital mailrooms, print communications, and payment processing, with deployments across the globe. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 16,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.