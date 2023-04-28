Global Intravenous Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Intravenous Equipment estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

IV Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Securement Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Intravenous Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Intravenous Equipment Market on a Steady Growth Path

Recent Market Activity

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential

Key Factors Driving Sales of IV Equipment in Developing Regions

Increase in Number of Hospitals

Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Consumer Healthcare Spending

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Intravenous Equipment Market

Medtronic Leads the Insulin Pumps Market

C. R. Bard Predominates the PICC Market

Competitive Factors in the Intravenous Equipment Market

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Tough Ground for New Entrants

ICR: A Key Factor to Success

Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers

Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive

Market Witnesses High-Profile M&A Deals

Select M&A Deals Finalized in the Intravenous Equipment Market in the Recent Past

Intravenous Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Infusion Pumps & Sets: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Infusion Pump Market Slated to Gain Further Momentum

Insulin Pumps Market - Set for Interesting Road Ahead

Intravenous Catheters Market Scenario

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market - An Insight

Positive Outlook for Central Venous Catheters

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand

The Diabetes Epidemic - Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps

Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Alternative Site Care: Shaping the Intravenous Equipment Market

IV Infusion Pumps: An Obvious Beneficiary of the Rise in Alternate Care Sites

Widening Use of Disposable Infusion Pumps

Smart Infusion Systems: Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems

Beating the Odds

Three Key Factors Driving Hospital Adoption of Smart Infusion Systems

Market Characterized by Price Competitiveness

Remote-Control Catheters - A Possible Technology

New Software Promises More Safety in Usage of Intravenous Infusion Pumps

Adoption of Integrated Systems Propels Catheter Stabilization Device Market

Artificial Arteriovenous Fistulae Developed for Safe use of Intravenous Equipment

Ultrasound Aided Insertion of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

Accidental Needlestick Injuries: A Thing of the Past

Technology Advancements in PICC Space

Safety of Intravenous Catheters Outclassed

