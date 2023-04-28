Global Intravenous Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Intravenous Equipment estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
IV Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Securement Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Intravenous Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.
