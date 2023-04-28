Battery and Precious Metals Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 2nd – 4th

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“OTC Markets is delighted to host the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference with a multitude of QX and QB companies presenting,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We appreciate the collaboration of our participating companies and look forward to these strategic discussions.”
May 2nd
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10: 00 AM
|Ecora Resources PLC
|OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
|10:30 AM
|Novo Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
|11:00 AM
|Invinity Energy Systems PLC
|OTCQX: IESVF | AIM: IES
|11:30 AM
|Barksdale Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
|12:00 PM
|Ur-Energy Inc.
|NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE
|12:30 PM
|Discovery Silver Corp.
|OTCQX: DSVSF | TSX: DSV
|1:00 PM
|Desert Gold Ventures Inc.
|OTCQB: DAUGF | TSXV: DAU
|1:30 PM
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
|2:00 PM
|Power Nickel Inc.
|OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
|2:30 PM
|Troilus Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
May 3rd
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|Jindalee Resources Ltd.
|OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
|10: 00 AM
|Collective Mining Ltd.
|OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
|10:30 AM
|Candente Copper Corp.
|OTCQB: DNCUF | TSX: DNT
|11:00 AM
|Minera Alamos Inc.
|OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
|11:30 AM
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
|12:00 PM
|CleanTech Lithium PLC
|OTCQB: CTLHF | LSE: CTL
|12:30 PM
|Regenx Technology Corp.
|OTCQB: RGXTF | TSXV: RGX
|1:00 PM
|Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
|OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
|1:30 PM
|Highland Copper Company Inc.
|OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI
|2:00 PM
|Renforth Resources Inc.
|OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
|2:30 PM
|Phenom Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
|3:00 PM
|Li-Metal Corp.
|OTCQB: LIMFF | CSE: LIM
May 4th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|Arizona Sonoran Copper Company, Inc.
|OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU
|10:30 AM
|Pan Global Resource, Inc.
|OTCQB: PGZFF | TSXV: PGZ
|11:00 AM
|IsoEnergy Ltd.
|OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
|11:30 AM
|Euro Manganese Inc.
|OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN
|12:00 PM
|ENRG Elements Limited
|OTCQB: EELFF | ASX: EEL
|12:30 PM
|Century Lithium Corp.
|OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
