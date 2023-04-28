Filing of the Groupama Assurances Mutuelles 2022 Universal Registration Document

English French

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles announces the filing of its 2022 Universal Registration Document in the ESEF xHTML format (European Single Electronic Format) with the French stock exchange regulatory authority, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 27 April 2023.

The Universal Registration Document includes, among other items, Groupama Assurances Mutuelles’ Annual Financial Report as well as the corporate governance report as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Universal Registration Document is available for consultation by the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulation, and can be found as of today on Groupama’s website www.groupama.com , under the « Analysts/Financial-publications » section (in French and in English) as well as on the AMF’s website (in French and in the ESEF xHTML format only) (www.amf-france.org).

