Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction

(2023-04-28) The primary insider Kristoffer Asklöv, COO of Kitron ASA, has today acquired 5,000 shares at a price of NOK 40.35.



Primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 is attached.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment