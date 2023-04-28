Global Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Licensing Partnering Terms & Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 5,500+ Deals Signed by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Signed Since 2016

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Licensing Partnering Terms & Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to 5,500+ licensing deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.



This report provides details of the latest licensing agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date, the report provides details of licensing agreements from 2016 to 2023.



There has been a long standing willingness for parties to enter licensing deals. Such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big R&D win, whilst mitigating the risks of going it alone in the risky preclinical and clinical development stages.



Licensing is a specific type of partnering deal whereby the parties to the deal agree to commercialize a compound, product or technology. Specifically, licensing is the granting of permission to use intellectual property rights, such as trademarks, patents, or technology, under defined conditions

There are several forms of licensing deal. Traditional licensing arrangement whereby an owner of intellectual property (the licensor) provides access to its technology to another company (the licensee) in return for agreed payments and royalties on subsequent sales of product(s) derived from the intellectual property.



In more recent times, licensing is often the outcome of a successful period of collaboration on the research and development of a technology or compound, resulting in a product which can be commercialized. In this situation, the licensing agreement governs who has permission to commercialize and what payments are due should commercialization proceed.



Other forms of licensing such as sub-licensing and cross-licensing are also explored, with examples provided together with listing of recent deals in pharma, biotech and diagnostics.



The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter licensing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensee retains either a right or option to license to commercialize the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure licensing deals whereby the products originator takes on a development/commercialization partner in order to maximize a technologies/products prospects.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

Report scope

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of licensing partnering deal trends since 2016

Analysis of the structure of licensing agreements with real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of over 5,500 licensing deals since 2016, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual licensing contracts entered into by the world's life science companies

Analysis of key deal financials including headline value, upfront, milestone payments and royalty rates

Insight into the terms included in a licensing agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Licensing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How do milestone align with clinical stage development phases?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as

Abbott

Abbvie

Actavis

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Bayer

Biogen Idec

BMS

Celgene

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Gilead

GSK

J&J

Kyowa Hakko

Merck

Mitsubishi

Mylan

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Shire

Takeda

Teva

Valeant

