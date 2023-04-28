By 2032, Global Feed Acidifiers Market Size/Share Will Surpass USD 3.67 Billion By 2032, at 6.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Feed Acidifiers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Form (Dry, Liquid); By Compound (Blended Acidifiers, Single Component Acidifiers); By Livestock; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global feed acidifiers market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 2.00 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 3.67 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 6.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Feed Acidifiers? How Big Is Feed Acidifiers Market Size & Share?

Overview

Feed acidifiers are acids that are included in animal feeds to lower the pH of the gastrointestinal tract, particularly the stomach and intestines, thereby inhibiting the gut bacteria that are harmful and improving the immune response. These acidifiers are typically organic acids and their salts, such as lactic acid, citric acid, or acetic acid. Also, acidifiers can help to restrict the growth of dangerous bacteria, including Salmonella and E. coli, in the digestive tract, which can enhance animal health.

Certain microorganisms included in feed acidifiers have a good impact on nutrition by fostering a balance between pathogenic and helpful gut flora. In addition, they compete with pathogens that control gut cell adhesion. Increased use of animal feed for poultry, swine, aquaculture, and other livestock has been fueling the market growth for feed acidifiers. Rising consumption of livestock by-products is another factor driving the feed acidifiers market size.

Key Growth Driving Factors:

Strong government guidelines to promote feed additives: The introduction of stringent regulations by governments worldwide to support the fee industry that aimed at enhancing animal health and welfare is driving the feed acidifiers market demand. Feed acidifiers offer several benefits and comply with regulatory requirements which are expected to increase their popularity among farmers and producers.

The introduction of stringent regulations by governments worldwide to support the fee industry that aimed at enhancing animal health and welfare is driving the feed acidifiers market demand. Feed acidifiers offer several benefits and comply with regulatory requirements which are expected to increase their popularity among farmers and producers. Rising demand for feed acidifiers in the livestock industry: The threat of disease in livestock, such as bacterial infections and digestive disorders has led to an increased demand for feed acidifiers as they enhance animal health. In recent years, in the livestock industry, various challenges have occurred such as outbreaks of foodborne illnesses which have led to increased concerns over animal welfare and food safety. Thus, the demand for fee acidifiers has increased in the industry.

The threat of disease in livestock, such as bacterial infections and digestive disorders has led to an increased demand for feed acidifiers as they enhance animal health. In recent years, in the livestock industry, various challenges have occurred such as outbreaks of foodborne illnesses which have led to increased concerns over animal welfare and food safety. Thus, the demand for fee acidifiers has increased in the industry. Animal protein consumption: Growing adoption of animal protein owing to the growing global population, propels the feed acidifier market growth as these products are utilized to enhance the general well-being and output of livestock and poultry.

Growing adoption of animal protein owing to the growing global population, propels the feed acidifier market growth as these products are utilized to enhance the general well-being and output of livestock and poultry. Growing animal welfare concerns: Increasing animal health and welfare concerns further boosts the demand for animal health and welfare concerns. This is because Consumers are paying closer attention to the welfare of the animals they eat. Feed acidifiers help prevent diseases and enhance the overall health of animals, thereby driving the feed acidifiers market growth.

Top Findings of the Report:

Regulatory support for the feed industry, rising consumption of livestock by-products, and increasing demand for animal protein are some of the key factors accelerating the industry's growth.

The market is segmented based on type, form, compound, livestock, and region.

North America dominates the market, accounting for the largest revenue share.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Growing popularity of natural feed additives: There is a rising demand for raw feed additives, such as feed acidifiers because of the growing trends towards natural and organic products. These natural products are viewed as a safe and effective alternative to synthetic additives, driving their popularity.

There is a rising demand for raw feed additives, such as feed acidifiers because of the growing trends towards natural and organic products. These natural products are viewed as a safe and effective alternative to synthetic additives, driving their popularity. Feed acidifiers boost livestock nutrition sales: Rising focus on enhancing livestock and poultry nutrition has been fueling the use of feed acidifiers. These products help boost nutrient absorption, reduce the risk of digestive disorders, and improve feed conversion efficiency. These factors are supporting the feed acidifiers market sales.

Rising focus on enhancing livestock and poultry nutrition has been fueling the use of feed acidifiers. These products help boost nutrient absorption, reduce the risk of digestive disorders, and improve feed conversion efficiency. These factors are supporting the feed acidifiers market sales. Technological advancements in feed acidifier production: Innovative production technologies are enhancing the effectiveness and stability of feed acidifiers, thereby expanding their range of potential applications.

Segmental Analysis

Propionic acid segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on type feed acidifiers market segmentation, the propionic acid category is likely to grow at the fastest rate owing to its increased demand among poultry farmers. It is frequently utilized to improve chicken feed and increase silage preservation. The Food and Drug Administration in the United States has approved propionic acid as a safe container for the protection of feeds. Thus this type of feed acidifier is highly adopted by farmers and producers.

Dry segment is predicted to account for the largest feed acidifiers market share over the predicted period

Based on form, the dry segment is anticipated to hold the greatest revenue share due to their properties like easier storage and longer shelf life compared to liquid ones. The dry form is also easier to control for livestock caretakers and feeds additive makers which are fostering its popularity. These factors are estimated to augment the segment growth throughout the foreseen period.

Blended acidifiers are projected to register the largest share in the coming years

Blended acidifiers compound segment is predicted to account for the major revenue share and is expected to retain its dominance during the predicted time frame. Blended acidifiers have become popular among livestock caretakers because of their ease of handling and effectiveness. Also, blended acidifiers serve various requirements which increase their efficiency compared to single component acidifiers.

Poultry segment registered the highest market share in 2022

On the basis of livestock, poultry accounted for the highest share and is forecasted to continue to dominate the market. The key factor contributing to the segment growth is the increasing demand for poultry meat across the globe. Global consumption of poultry has increased, and it is now essential to the meat business. Poultry meat has fewer regional constraints than other meats like beef and swine, making it a more readily available option for customers.

Feed Acidifiers Market: Report Scope

Geographical Overview

North America: The region accounts for the largest revenue share in the market due to the rising demand for feed additives to reduce the pH level of animal feed. Other key feed acidifiers market trends influencing its growth in North America include the growing demand for meat and meat products, increasing worries over antibiotics in animal feed, and growing awareness about animal health and nutrition.

Asia Pacific: Feed acidifiers market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth over the predicted period due to the growing population and utilization of meat products in the region. Meat products are a major export from the APAC region to other regions. The need for acidifiers in the region will rise along with restrictions on antibiotic use in other regions of the world.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, At IPPE, Corbion Experts introduced their new line of antioxidants which provides meat and poultry producers with fresh and safe solutions that align with consumer demands.

In January 2021, A new premix animal nutrition facility has been established in Lewisburg, Ohio by Cargill Inc. with an investment of USD 50 million. The facility is now operational after being officially opened.

By Type Outlook

Fumaric Acid

Formic Acid

Lactic Acid

Propionic Acid

Malic Acid

Sorbic Acid

Others

By Form Outlook

Dry

Liquid

By Compound Outlook

Blended Acidifiers

Single Component Acidifiers

By Livestock Outlook

Swine

Poultry

Aquatics

Cattle

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

