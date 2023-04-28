Intelligent Power Modules Market is Projected to Hit USD 3.33 billion at a CAGR of 9.28% by 2032- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Intelligent Power Modules Market Research Report: by Voltage Rating, by Current Rating, by Circuit Configuration, By Power Device, by Application and by Region - Forecast till 2032, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 3.33 billion by the end of 2032. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 9.28% during the assessment timeframe.

Intelligent Power Modules Market Key Players

Players leading in the market are

ROHM Semiconductors (Japan),

STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland),

Infineon Technologies (Germany),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US),

ON Semiconductor (US),

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (Taiwan),

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), and

Sanken Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), among others.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3.33 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.28% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023 - 2032 Key Market Opportunities Emerging trends in the electronics industry and the need for intelligent power module. Key Market Drivers Rising demand of consumer electronic devices.

Intelligent power modules (IPM) are highly integrated and compact solutions used in home appliances, fans, and pumps to drive motors. These modules simplify the motor drive design, improve reliabilities, and lower component requirements while significantly reducing time to market. These high-performance IMPs mounted on a dedicated drive circuit enhance the performance of an IGBT chip.

Rising uses of intelligent power modules (IPM) in elevators, inverters, and home appliances escalate the market value. Besides, augmenting demand for IPM from industries such as HVAC and wind & solar power generation sectors drives the market growth. The spurring rise in consumer electronics, smart grids, and commercial sectors boosts the market size. Moreover, the latest developments in industrialization offer significant Intelligent Power Modules market opportunities.

Power generation companies are increasingly trying to boost their renewable capacities by establishing high-power solar photovoltaic projects and employing IPMs to achieve high power supply stabilization for electronic components. The rising pressure to integrate IPMs in consumer electronic devices for low power consumption and high-power efficiency also creates significant Intelligent Power Modules Market demand.

Industry Trends

Rising uses of intelligent power modules (IPM) in elevators, inverters, and home appliances drive market growth. Besides, growing demand for IPM from heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), wind power generation, and solar power generation sectors boost the market size. Moreover, the latest developments in industrialization escalate market growth.

Power generation companies are rapidly enhancing their renewable capacities and establishing high-power solar photovoltaic projects, employing IPMs to achieve high power supply stabilization for electronic components. The rising pressure to integrate IPMs in consumer electronic devices for low power consumption and high-power efficiency also creates significant Intelligent Power Modules Market demand.

Augmenting demand for efficient power management and constant upgrades of aging grid infrastructure increases the market size. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and growing demand for intelligent power modules in various utilities to ensure a regular uninterrupted power supply create vast opportunities.

Intelligent Power Modules Market Segments

The report is segmented into voltage rating, current rating, circuit configuration, power devices, verticals, and regions. The voltage rating segment is bifurcated into up to 600V, 601V-1200V, and more than 1200V. The current rating segment is bifurcated into up to 100A, 101A-600A, and more than 600A.

The circuit configuration segment is bifurcated into 6-pack, 7-pack, Phase bridge, and dual. The power device segment is bifurcated into IGBT, MOSFET, and others. The vertical segment is bifurcated into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense, and others. The region segment is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Intelligent Power Modules Market Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global intelligent power modules market. The growing demand for efficient power management and constant upgrades of aging grid infrastructure increases market revenues. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and growing demand for intelligent power modules in various utilities to ensure a regular uninterrupted power supply creates vast market demand.

The growing need for power management and the constantly growing consumer electronics sector boost the market share. Besides, the presence of notable intelligent power module manufacturers in the region drives market growth.

Intelligent Power Modules Market Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the intelligent power modules market appears with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Leading providers of high-temperature semiconductors and power modules form partnerships with FPCU inventors to develop compact & efficient SiC inverters for new energy vehicles.

New, highly integrated platforms accelerate the development of compact & efficient SiC Inverters for EV motor drives. The power module and its gate driver with protections & fault management, ultra-fast FPCU controller, and application software optimized for e-motor control.

For instance, on Dec. 21, 2022, Mitsubishi announced that its SLIMDIP-Z power semiconductor module has a rated current of 30 A to enable simpler, smaller inverter systems for consumer appliances. The device expands Mitsubishi's SLIMDIP series to meet different power and size needs of inverter units and enables engineers to simplify and downsize systems for multifunctional products, such as air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators.

