Molekule and Aura Expand in Global Education Market with Multiple Deployments and Orders

Education industry sales reach nearly $4M

Installed base hits over 11,000 air purifiers in schools, including some of the largest school districts in the U.S., eliminating SARS-CoV-2, RSV, H1N1 Flu Virus, bacteria and allergens from the air

Thousands of classrooms and facilities on numerous campuses are now experiencing clean air, as our IoT-enabled devices provide IAQ monitoring and centralized device control to schools across the globe

Molekule’s education market capabilities, bolstered by the Aura acquisition, strengthen its position to leverage the nearly $500B available in U.S. Government funds for IAQ deployment in the education and public sectors

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molekule Group, Inc. (“Molekule” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKUL), an emerging leader in air purification technology solutions, systems, and Aura Smart Air Ltd. (“Aura”), a leading air quality solutions company that is expected to combine with Molekule early in the second half of 2023, today announced multiple new deployments and orders in the global education market. Molekule and Aura technologies include the largest range of proprietary and patented, FDA-cleared air purification devices, which have been proven to destroy SARS-CoV-2, RSV, H1N1 flu virus, VOCs, allergens, mold and many other pollutants. The devices are part of a state-of-the-art advanced solutions platform, which includes Indoor Air Quality (“IAQ") monitoring and internet-of-things (“IoT”) device control, allowing schools to monitor and control IAQ on a campus-wide basis and individual classroom level, from one single location.

Molekule’s success and growth strategy in the education sector includes customers such as Sacred Heart Schools of Atherton, Southwestern College, Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts, University of Pennsylvania, Ohio University, and Northeastern University among many others. Domestically, new orders and partnerships include Aura’s recent selection as an approved Air Quality Vendor for Region 13 in Texas, one of the largest school regions in the U.S., and Meriden, Connecticut, which serves over 8,500 students. Globally, Aura is also expanding across several schools and districts in Israel and Hong Kong. This adds to the thousands of units and filters Molekule has already deployed across the education and higher education sector in the U.S.

Poor indoor air quality is one of the most prominent threats to both a student’s health and their ability to learn. Studies have linked long-term exposure to air pollution with declines in test scores, and childhood asthma is one the leading causes of chronic disease-related absenteeism in schools. Molekule’s technology is designed to destroy common asthma triggers like pet dander, smoke, mold, and VOCs, helping reduce health risks and support schools working to meet EPA guidance and recommendations to improve air quality.

Jason DiBona, Chief Executive Officer of Molekule, noted, “Both Molekule and Aura provide an instantly deployable air quality and purification solution for the education sector, which includes software to enable users to assess and mitigate air quality across numerous devices. We have already seen significant synergies and momentum in these early days of our work with Aura across the education sector, and we’re just getting started.”

DiBona added “We believe this new relationship with Aura is already paying dividends and will only accelerate as we incorporate the company’s advanced software, sensor, and IoT technology into our existing devices. Aura’s software capabilities enable centralized monitoring and remote management of installed units to ensure indoor air safety and quality. The combination of Aura’s Software platform and Molekule’s Safe-Air-as-a-Service IAQ solution will enable schools and universities to monitor and purify indoor air in real-time across campuses. We have a strong pipeline in the education industry and are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Education industry sales recently reached a cumulative amount of nearly $4 million across both companies and put the Company in a strong position to leverage the nearly $500 billion in funds made available for clean air infrastructure through the education sector.

