Tree Nuts Market to Capture a CAGR of 8.75% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 105.2 Billion by 2030 (MRFR)

New York, USA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Tree Nuts Market Research Report Information by Product Type, By Forms, By Application, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030”, the market is projected to grow from USD 105.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.75% By 2023 - 2030.



Market Scope:

Because they are a good source of protein, fiber, and other essential elements, nuts are employed in healthy snack items. Growing health consciousness has led to a rise in the consumption of snacks that are high in protein, fiber, vitamins, and good fats. A further factor driving the key market competitors to flavor their tree nut goods is customer demand for novel snacks. As an example, the introduction of innovative tastes like pepper and salt, honey sugar, and chocolate has improved the sale of cashew nuts. Tree nuts are processed and given flavors to enhance their look and shelf life. Increased consumption of some organic foods, particularly tree nuts like Brazil nuts, cashews, almonds, and walnuts, may help you reverse some conditions, according to recent studies.

Competitive Dynamics:

The major market players are investing a lot of money in R&D to expand their product offerings, which will spur further market growth for tree nuts. With significant industry changes including the introduction of new products, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments, and collaboration with other organizations, market participants are also undertaking a variety of strategic activities to expand their global presence. In order to grow and thrive in an atmosphere where competition is fierce and the market is growing, industry competitors in the tree nut sector must provide products that are affordable.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 105.2 Billion CAGR 8.75% (2023–2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2018 - 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD BMillion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Form, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising awareness of by-products Rising growth in the preference of customers for highly nutritious nuts.

Key Companies in the Tree Nuts market include

Olam International Ltd

Diamond Foods Inc.

Mariani Nut Company Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers

Select Harvests Limited

Waterford Nut Co. Inc.

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The desire for healthy foods and drinks by consumers, driven by rapid urbanization and the rise of the middle class, is what is driving the growth of the tree nut industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the increased per capita disposable income contributes to the increase in tree nut sales. Functional meals might command a higher price from consumers. Due to the growing health consciousness in the area, important tree nut processors are concentrating on the area to enhance sales volumes.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Tree nuts are a nutritious snack that are high in fat, energy, and vitamins. They work wonders to strengthen immunity. After COVID-19, all individuals seek is excellent health and strong immunity. People no longer care about frills; instead, they only seek high levels of immunity, which has had a favorable influence on this sector. Additionally, it resulted in closures and limitations for the worldwide restaurant, bakery, confectionery, and dairy businesses. However, the lockdown and travel restrictions also boosted the nut market in many areas.

The COVID-19 epidemic caused a significant change in how customers prioritized their purchases. Plant-based proteins are more popular than ever, and there is a growing need for meals that are nutritious, practical, and made in a sustainable manner. As a result of the epidemic, e-commerce platforms are gaining consumer traction as more individuals start buying their food online. Due to the closure of the aforementioned stores, the COVID-19 epidemic had a significant negative impact on the growth of the offline segment. In addition, the rigorous lockdown imposed by governments throughout the world caused an end to international travel.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Insights

In 2021, the almonds market share was 31.14%, which was the greatest market share. In contrast, the pistachios category is anticipated to see the highest CAGR of 9.47% throughout the course of the forecast period, boosting the revenue of the Tree Nuts market.

Form Insights

Since they include a high amount of proteins and healthy fats, the whole sector held a bigger market share of 66.29% in 2021 and is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 8.83% during the study period.

Application Insights

The bakery and confectionery category is predicted to develop at the greatest CAGR of 9.17 percent throughout the forecast period, with a market share of 31.62 percent in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The market for Asia Pacific tree nuts, which is predicted to reach USD 26.93 billion in 2022, is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR over the research period. The rise of the middle class and rapid urbanization, which are driving consumer demand for healthy foods and drinks, are both to blame for the growth of the tree nut industry.

Due to advancements in beverage tastes, the second-largest market share for tree nuts in North America is expected to develop favorably. Additionally, there has been a noticeable increase in recent years in the bread and confectionery industry, where tree nuts are frequently utilized. Promotional efforts are heavily emphasized by significant manufacturers to increase public awareness of new product introductions. However, it is predicted that over the projection period, market development in the region would be constrained by the increased incidence of nut allergy in North America. Pistachio output will increase in 2023 due to excellent weather conditions and a "on-year" for harvesting. In addition, the US tree nut market had the quickest rate of growth in the North American area, while Canada's tree nut market had the greatest market share.

From 2022 to 2030, the Europe Tree Nuts Market is anticipated to see the highest CAGR growth. The rising per capita disposable income is the cause of the increasing sales of tree nuts. Functional meals might command a higher price from consumers. Important tree nut processors are focusing on it to enhance sales volumes due to the region's rising health consciousness. The German tree nut market needs to be more unified, nonetheless, due to the large number of local and regional participants. The Indian market is anticipated to expand quickly over the projected period as a result of the nation's rising health consciousness. Additionally, the UK Hair Color market had the quickest rate of growth in the European area, while the Germany Hair Color market had the greatest market share.

