Parasitology Tests Market to Reach US$ 9.23 Billion, at a Revenue CAGR of 5.3%, During the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031, Growth Plus Reports Study

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global Parasitology Tests Market was valued at US$ 6.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 9.23 billion, registering a revenue CAGR of 5.3% by 2031.

The global parasitology tests market was assessed and is expected to continue to expand with a sizable revenue share during the forecast period. Parasites can be detected and identified in patient samples through parasitology tests performed at a medical laboratory. These tests are carried out on various physiological fluids, including blood, feces, urine, and other tissues, depending on the suspected parasite.

Recent Development in Parasitology Tests Market:

In October 2022, The BD FACSLyric Flow Cytometer with the Integrated BD FACSDuet Sample Preparation System gained 510(k) approval from the FDA. By lowering mistakes and reducing manual users, the new integrated solution enables clinical laboratories to fully automate the sample-to-answer process and increase productivity.

Parasitology Tests Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 6.1 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 9.23 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Techniques, Pathogen Type, Sample Type, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are driving global market revenue.

The market revenue is propelled by an increase in occurrences of both chronic and infectious parasitic illnesses.

Governments are launching campaigns to raise public knowledge of certain parasites.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The price of manufacturing, the availability of necessary raw materials, and the power of major rivals are just a few of the variables that are driving the global market for parasitology testing. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of parasitic infections is attributed to globalization, travel, migration, and weather change, boosting the demand for parasitology tests.

However, the high cost and availability of different lower-cost options limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Technique

Based on the technique, the global parasitology tests market is segmented into microscopic identification, molecular techniques, immunological techniques, rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), and others. The microscopic identification segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to its high accuracy and low cost.

Segmentation By Pathogen Type

Based on types, the global parasitology tests market is segmented into protozoa, helminths, and arthropods. The protozoa segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the global prevalence of protozoan parasites in a range of infections such as malaria, leishmaniasis, and trypanosomiasis.

Segmentation By Sample Type

Based on the sample type, the global parasitology tests market is segmented into blood, urine, feces, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and others. The feces segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market, as fecal samples are a useful diagnostic tool for several parasitic illnesses due to the number of parasites in them.

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end-user, the global parasitology tests market is segmented into hospital laboratories, diagnostic centers, and others. A wide variety of diagnostic tests are made possible by sophisticated microscopy, antigen detection, and molecular testing, which is why the hospital laboratories sector has the greatest revenue share in the global market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global parasitology tests market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the increasing demand for parasitology tests and the rapid adoption of new and innovative parasitology tests.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global parasitology tests market are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Quest Diagnostics Inc

Report Coverage

The study examines the fundamental market characteristics, important investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue prediction, prominent market players, and partnerships. The report also thoroughly analyzes the market for parasitology tests globally.

Table of Content

