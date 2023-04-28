Eminent Re-Launches Its Iconic Kapstadt Suitcases in a New Enhanced Edition

Tainan, Taiwan, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eminent is introducing the all-new and improved edition of its bestseller – the Kapstadt suitcase.

Travellers’ favorite of more than 25 years, the Kapstadt model has been taken to a whole new level due to full-spectrum enhancements in the interior, wheels, and overall design.

Kapstadt – An Upgraded Design for the Modern Explorer

The new upgraded Kapstadt comes in regular and expandable editions and features a sharp and clean minimalist design with a modern, streamlined aesthetic.

Compared to previous editions, it is more sophisticated, elegant, and effortless in style.

The new Kapstadt features:

Impact-resistant hard shell

Completely redesigned interior

2 spacious compartments with adjustable packing straps

Side handles

An extra high telescopic handle suitable for taller people (can be extended up to 120 cm)

TSA-approved combination lock

4 silent-run double spinner wheels that rotate 360° and glide effortlessly across different surfaces

Kapstadt is part of Eminent’s 4-wheeled suitcase collection, which offers a diverse selection of practical luggage options for travellers that value style, durability, and comfort.

The 4-wheel feature contributes to comfort and effortlessness of movement, allowing travellers to navigate through crowded or narrow spaces with ease.

In addition, the maneuverability of 4 wheels makes the luggage ideal for storage in overhead compartments or beneath the seat.

The 4 wheeled suitcases are available in hard and soft shell options, 8 colour variations, and a diverse size range. Besides, their expandable features offer a practical solution for those needing additional luggage space.

About Eminent

Eminent is a Taiwan-based premium luggage manufacturer with 40 years of experience in high-quality workmanship.

The company offers luggage and suitcases that feature long-lasting materials and exceptionally smart, sleek and modern designs in a large variety of sizing options – from small to extra large.

More than 1.6 million soft-shell and hard-shell suitcases are delivered to customers annually. To ensure each product is of top-class quality, Eminent uses durable, sustainable materials and performs 35 demanding quality tests.

At the heart of Eminent’s approach are the following standards:

Sustainability – Eminent uses innovative technologies to make sure each suitcase it makes lasts.

– Eminent uses innovative technologies to make sure each suitcase it makes lasts. Up-to-date Designs – Eminent stays updated with travel trends to make sure the designs reflect the modern style and needs of travellers.

– Eminent stays updated with travel trends to make sure the designs reflect the modern style and needs of travellers. Personalization – Eminent’s collections include more than 200 styles of luggage that travellers of different tastes, personalities, and preferences can choose from.

More information

To explore Eminent’s wide range of luggage, suitcases, business trolleys, laptop backpacks, and more visit its website here.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/eminent-re-launches-its-iconic-kapstadt-suitcases-in-a-new-enhanced-edition/