Safety Lights Curtain Market will touch USD 2.1 billion at a 6.50% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Safety Light Curtains Market Research Report – By Component, by Safety Level Type, By Resolution, By End-users, - Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 2.1 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 6.50% during the assessment timeframe.

Safety Lights Curtain Market Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global safety lights curtain market report include-

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Electric Works (Japan)

Banner Engineering (U.S.)

Carlo Gavazzi Holding (Switzerland)

Datalogic (Italy)

K.A. Schmersal Holding (Germany)

Leuze electronic (Germany)

Pinnacle Systems (U.S.)

Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

Keyence (Japan)

Sick (Germany)

Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany)

ReeR (Italy).

Safety Lights Curtain Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 2.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.50% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Constant need for repair and maintenance can restrain the global safety light curtains market Key Market Drivers Prevention of worker accidents at industrial sites is the major driver of the global safety light curtains market

Safety Lights Curtain Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 in Various Industrial Sectors to Boost Market Growth

Due to the implementation of Industry 4.0 across various industrial sectors, the safety light curtain market is anticipated to see a significant increase in demand. Industry 4.0 requires the use of this machinery to ensure safety during tasks like assembly, storage, packaging, & processing that do not require human intervention.

Safety Lights Curtain Market Opportunities

Increasing Government Regulations related to Employee Protection at Workplace to offer Robust Opportunities

The market is anticipated to expand as a result of an increase in government laws relating to worker safety in the workplace. In order to lower the incidence of fatalities and injuries at work, OSHA has made the usage of this equipment mandatory. The regulatory body in fact has also imposed regulations with which the industries must conform while choosing and installing these devices in their facilities.

Restraints and Challenges

Need for Regular Maintenance to act as Market Restraint

The need for safety light curtains regular maintenance and its inability in offering protection from secondary hazards may act as market restraints over the forecast period. Besides, the COVID-19 impact may also impede market growth.

Safety Lights Curtain Market Segmentation

The global safety lights curtain market is bifurcated based on component, resolution, and safety level.

By component, control unit will lead the market over the forecast period. The fact that it guarantees greater functioning connectivity with the other safety devices is the main justification for the fastest control unit. The Control Unit is an electrical circuit that has been designed with PLCs and other parts to decide how to modulate and sequence LEDs in order to match them with photoelectric cells. A control unit is in charge of routinely identifying internal defects in the circuitry, and it recognizes any deviation generated in the system whenever any object enters into the curtain of light beams. A safety light curtain enters lockdown whenever the control unit notices an internal problem with any of its parts, such as photoelectric cells or LEDs.

By resolution, the more than 90mm resolution will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By security level, type 4 will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Reliable automatic cross-checking architecture that is the foundation of Type 4 safety light curtains, enables quick failure identification. A type 4 safety light curtain's control unit is more sophisticated technologically than a type-2 safety light curtain. Also, the usage of the safety light curtains is being boosted by the rise in industrial accidents, necessary government laws, and compliance standards.

By end users, the automotive industry will have the lions share in the market in the forecast period. The auto industry is expanding as a result of the rising demand for cars caused by the world's expanding population. Among the man-machine systems utilized in auto assembly factories are conveyor machines, welding equipment, robotic arms, and press machines. The right safety standards, tools, and control systems are often put in place after the installation of such systems. To protect workers' safety and stop accidents that can happen as a result of improper machine management, auto manufacturing facilities incorporate safety equipment & control systems, such as safety light curtains. The market for safety light curtains is expanding for the increasing use of these barriers in the automotive sector for pressing, assembly, and material handling tasks.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Command Safety Lights Curtain Market

The highest geographical market share of the industry is in Asia-Pacific. This area is rapidly developing into a manufacturing centre, which creates a large need for these curtains. Also, a pro-industrial investment government policy is assisting in market expansion. Because of the high need for consumer goods, APAC's packaging market is expanding incredibly quickly. The market will grow for the packaging industry's increasing requirement for effective machinery control and analysis. During the projection period, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to represent a significant portion of revenue.

The target market is expanding in these nations due to the presence of well-known firms and the expanding industrial sector. The target market here is growing as a result of the existence of a significant industrial centre in China. The expansion can be linked to an increase in manufacturing expenditures for safety equipment in nations like China, India, Japan, & South Korea. Demand is also predicted to increase over the projection period as these curtains are increasingly used in a variety of sectors, including oil & gas, manufacturing, and construction. The presence of established businesses throughout the region and the rising safety light curtain industry are the key drivers of the expansion. In addition, the safety light curtain industry has a number of well-known firms based in Asia Pacific, including Omron Company, Panasonic Corporation, & Keyence Corporation. Due to consistent technical developments made by reputable safety light curtain suppliers in the region, Asia Pacific is seeing a growing usage of safety light curtains.

Industry Updates

February 2023- To ensure operator safety and a continuous and effective output on packing lines, SICK has launched a Smart Box Detection for their deTec4 Safety Light Curtain.

