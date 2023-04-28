NOTICE ON THE CONVENED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF AB KLAIPĖDOS NAFTA

| Source: Klaipedos Nafta Klaipedos Nafta

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter - the Company), an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 28 April 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipėda.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 28 April 2023, adopted the following resolutions:

  1. On the approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2022:

To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2022.

  1. On the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2022:

To allocate profit of the Company in the following order:

Nr. / No.Pavadinimas / TitleSuma, tūkst. eurų/ Amount in EUR thousand
1Ankstesnių finansinių metų nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitinių finansinių metų pabaigoje / Retained earnings of previous financial year at the end of financial year0
2Grynasis ataskaitinių finansinių metų pelnas (nuostoliai) – bendrosios pajamos / Total comprehensive income (loss)-6 654
3Pelno (nuostolių) ataskaitoje nepripažintas ataskaitinių finansinių metų pelnas (nuostoliai) / Profit (loss) for the financial year not recognised in the statement of comprehensive income0
4Pervedimai iš privalomojo rezervo / Transfers from legal reserve0
5Pervedimai iš kitų rezervų / Transfers from other reserves2 653
6Pervedimai iš rezervo savoms akcijoms įsigyti / Transfers from reserve for own shares4 001
7Akcininkų įnašai bendrovės nuostoliams padengti / Shareholders' contribution against losses0
8Paskirstytinasis pelnas (nuostoliai) iš viso (1+2+3+4+5+6+7) / Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5+6+7)0
9Pelno dalis, paskirta į privalomąjį rezervą / Share of profit allocated to legal reserve0
10Įstatinio kapitalo mažinimas / Decrease in share capital0
11Pelno dalis, paskirta į rezervą savoms akcijoms įsigyti / Share of profit allocated to own shares acquisition0
12Pelno dalis, paskirta į rezervą akcijoms suteikti / Share of profit allocated to the reserve for the allocation of shares0
13Pelno dalis, paskirta į kitus rezervus / Share of profit allocated to other reserves0
14Pelno dalis, paskirta dividendams mokėti / Share of profit allocated to dividends0
15Pelno dalis, paskirta tantjemoms / Share of profit allocated to tantiems0
16Nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitinių finansinių metų pabaigoje, perkeliamas į kitus metus (8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15) / Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the financial year carried forward to next financial year (8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15)0
   
 Dividendai vienai akcijai / Dividends per share0,00
 Akcijų skaičius / Number of shares380 396 585
  1. On the approval of the Report on remuneration of the Company:

To approve the Report on remuneration of the Company.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, tel.: +370 46 391 772