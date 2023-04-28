NOTICE ON THE CONVENED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF AB KLAIPĖDOS NAFTA

English Lithuanian

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter - the Company), an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 28 April 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipėda.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 28 April 2023, adopted the following resolutions:

On the approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2022:

To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2022.

On the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2022:

To allocate profit of the Company in the following order:

Nr. / No. Pavadinimas / Title Suma, tūkst. eurų/ Amount in EUR thousand 1 Ankstesnių finansinių metų nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitinių finansinių metų pabaigoje / Retained earnings of previous financial year at the end of financial year 0 2 Grynasis ataskaitinių finansinių metų pelnas (nuostoliai) – bendrosios pajamos / Total comprehensive income (loss) -6 654 3 Pelno (nuostolių) ataskaitoje nepripažintas ataskaitinių finansinių metų pelnas (nuostoliai) / Profit (loss) for the financial year not recognised in the statement of comprehensive income 0 4 Pervedimai iš privalomojo rezervo / Transfers from legal reserve 0 5 Pervedimai iš kitų rezervų / Transfers from other reserves 2 653 6 Pervedimai iš rezervo savoms akcijoms įsigyti / Transfers from reserve for own shares 4 001 7 Akcininkų įnašai bendrovės nuostoliams padengti / Shareholders' contribution against losses 0 8 Paskirstytinasis pelnas (nuostoliai) iš viso (1+2+3+4+5+6+7) / Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5+6+7) 0 9 Pelno dalis, paskirta į privalomąjį rezervą / Share of profit allocated to legal reserve 0 10 Įstatinio kapitalo mažinimas / Decrease in share capital 0 11 Pelno dalis, paskirta į rezervą savoms akcijoms įsigyti / Share of profit allocated to own shares acquisition 0 12 Pelno dalis, paskirta į rezervą akcijoms suteikti / Share of profit allocated to the reserve for the allocation of shares 0 13 Pelno dalis, paskirta į kitus rezervus / Share of profit allocated to other reserves 0 14 Pelno dalis, paskirta dividendams mokėti / Share of profit allocated to dividends 0 15 Pelno dalis, paskirta tantjemoms / Share of profit allocated to tantiems 0 16 Nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitinių finansinių metų pabaigoje, perkeliamas į kitus metus (8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15) / Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the financial year carried forward to next financial year (8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15) 0 Dividendai vienai akcijai / Dividends per share 0,00 Akcijų skaičius / Number of shares 380 396 585

On the approval of the Report on remuneration of the Company:

To approve the Report on remuneration of the Company.

